Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 2 Brentford 0
Oooh I say, Albion certainly are in the Christmas spirit.
After a lacklustre start which saw Brentford in the ascendency for a while, including a Dan Burn a goal-line clearance from Bryan Mbeumo, the Seagulls gradually grew into the game.
Albion opened the scoring after a delightful pass from Enock Mwepu found Leondro Trossard.
His deft chip sailed over the head of Fernandes in the Brentford goal and bounced into the net.
Soon after a another pass from Jakub Moder fell to Neal Maupay who hit a rasping drive into the top corner to double Albion’s lead against his old club.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.