Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 2 Brentford 0

Oooh I say, Albion certainly are in the Christmas spirit.

After a lacklustre start which saw Brentford in the ascendency for a while, including a Dan Burn a goal-line clearance from Bryan Mbeumo, the Seagulls gradually grew into the game.

Albion opened the scoring after a delightful pass from Enock Mwepu found Leondro Trossard.

His deft chip sailed over the head of Fernandes in the Brentford goal and bounced into the net.

Soon after a another pass from Jakub Moder fell to Neal Maupay who hit a rasping drive into the top corner to double Albion’s lead against his old club.