Police hunt girl, 18, over seafront bottle attack



Police are looking for an 18-year-old girl wanted for arrest over an attack in which three women were hit by a bottle on the seafront.

Shannay Hannaford is wanted in connection with the assault in Kings Road on Thursday, June 25th, 2020.

She may be going by the surname Sharpe and has links with Crawley and Bournemouth.

If you see her or have any information that could lead to her whereabouts, contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1463 of 25/06.