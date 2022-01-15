BREAKING NEWS

Hove MP faces party selection meeting

Posted On 15 Jan 2022 at 7:51 am
The Labour MP for Hove, Peter Kyle, faces a series of key meetings today (Saturday 15 January) to decide whether he will contest the next election for the party.

Peter Kyle

The five branches in his Hove constituency, including, are holding remote “trigger” meetings. If Mr Kyle doesn’t win the support of a majority of branches, it will trigger an open selection contest.

Earlier this week Mr Kyle emailed party members and wrote: “You will have had some Labour Party emails recently which might have been puzzling.

”They talk about a ‘trigger ballot’ and my ‘trigger meeting’ as well as giving instructions on attending an online meeting this Saturday.

”Please don’t write off the emails as Labour Party bureaucracy that can be ignored.

”The party is gearing up towards a general election – which many think could be next year and this meeting is an important stage of the process.

“As part of this preparation, local Labour Party members must confirm that you still wish me to be the candidate for Labour at the next election when it is called.

”This is the so-called ‘Trigger Meeting’ on (Saturday) 15 January.

“I’ve always strived for you to be proud in me as your MP and I hope you can find the time to attend the short online meeting on Saturday to confirm this.

”If there are not enough members to confirm me as the candidate there will be a lengthy, toxic battle to select a new candidate.

”And for the sake of Hove, Portslade, Hangleton, the reputation of the local Labour Party and a future Labour government, I really hope this doesn’t happen.

“If you have any questions about why I should be reselected, please contact me.

“Thank you so much for your time on Saturday. I know there are a lot of demands on you in these covid times, but I hope that you can value me as your candidate enough to attend and vote.”

  1. Billy Short 15 January 2022 at 12.19pm Reply

    Is this for real?

  2. Adam Campbell 15 January 2022 at 12.55pm Reply

    Peter is a very decent constituency MP who the local Monentum nut jobs want to force out. Remember the likes of Tony Greenstein the notorious antisemite was once a part of this group and he seems to be a bit of a template for the rest.
    https://www.brightonandhovenews.org/2020/11/06/notorious-anti-semite-loses-libel-case/

    Help keep Hove on the right side of sanity. Remember how poorly served Kemprown is with the Corbin lickspittle.

  3. Chaz. 15 January 2022 at 2.20pm Reply

    Labour at its finest.
    It does not matter how effective any of its MPs is, the members ultimately decide who represents them.
    I suppose that is what activists called democracy and democrats call activism.
    Either way, time to get Labour out of Brighton and Hove as they are just the Greens anyway.

  4. fed-up with brighton politics 15 January 2022 at 2.38pm Reply

    Does anyone know if these five Labour branches in the Hove constituency are still Momentum hotbeds? I recall that they were trying to get him deselected last time round, but the election happened before they could do it.

