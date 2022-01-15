Hove MP faces party selection meeting

The Labour MP for Hove, Peter Kyle, faces a series of key meetings today (Saturday 15 January) to decide whether he will contest the next election for the party.

The five branches in his Hove constituency, including, are holding remote “trigger” meetings. If Mr Kyle doesn’t win the support of a majority of branches, it will trigger an open selection contest.

Earlier this week Mr Kyle emailed party members and wrote: “You will have had some Labour Party emails recently which might have been puzzling.

”They talk about a ‘trigger ballot’ and my ‘trigger meeting’ as well as giving instructions on attending an online meeting this Saturday.

”Please don’t write off the emails as Labour Party bureaucracy that can be ignored.

”The party is gearing up towards a general election – which many think could be next year and this meeting is an important stage of the process.

“As part of this preparation, local Labour Party members must confirm that you still wish me to be the candidate for Labour at the next election when it is called.

”This is the so-called ‘Trigger Meeting’ on (Saturday) 15 January.

“I’ve always strived for you to be proud in me as your MP and I hope you can find the time to attend the short online meeting on Saturday to confirm this.

”If there are not enough members to confirm me as the candidate there will be a lengthy, toxic battle to select a new candidate.

”And for the sake of Hove, Portslade, Hangleton, the reputation of the local Labour Party and a future Labour government, I really hope this doesn’t happen.

“If you have any questions about why I should be reselected, please contact me.

“Thank you so much for your time on Saturday. I know there are a lot of demands on you in these covid times, but I hope that you can value me as your candidate enough to attend and vote.”