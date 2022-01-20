BREAKING NEWS

Spizzenergi announce Brighton gig at The Prince Albert

Posted On 20 Jan 2022 at 4:39 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Spizzenergi live in Brighton at the Prince Albert 27.4.18 (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click pic to enlarge)

Today (20th January 2022) it has been announced that the rather wonderful Spizzenergi will be back at The Prince Albert in Brighton for another night of eccentric antics. The band last performed there on 27th April 2018. You can read our review of that night below.

The Prince Albert will again host the Spizzenergi gig (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click pic to enlarge)

But first you will be wanting to know the date this time around and where to purchase your new concert tickets won’t you? So without further ado, here you go………The date for your diary is Sunday 10th April 2022 and the support this time around will come from the Healthy Junkies and Voodoo Radio. You had better grab your tickets HERE ASAP before they sell out!

New gig flyer

Here’s what happened last time. Enjoy the read…………………………

SPIZZENERGI + THE WITCHDOKTORS – PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 27.4.18

It seems like eons since this gig was announced and now finally myself, my mates and the lucky crew from the Starship Spizz get to witness an evening of fine entertainment.

Swizzenergi live in Brighton at the Prince Albert 27.4.18 (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click pic to enlarge)

I was fortunate to catch Spizz and his eclectic Sputnik-esque crew (Luca Comencini – guitar, Ben Lawson – bass, Phil Ross – guitar and Jeff Walker – drums) at the Undercover Festival at Brighton Racecourse a couple of years ago, and they were most entertaining indeed. So I was rather hoping for more of the same tonight at the Prince Albert.

The WitchDoktors live in Brighton at the Prince Albert 27.4.18 (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click pic to enlarge)

The evening started well with an engaging set from The WitchDoktors. The south London band are Planet Andy (guitar and vocals), Big T (guitar), Zig C (bass) and Mr Colfar (drums) and they had quite an entourage of fans with them this evening.

The WitchDoktors live in Brighton at the Prince Albert 27.4.18 (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click pic to enlarge)

Their first track ‘Movie Star’ is quite rockabilly as was their final track ‘Common Prayer (For A Working Man)’ which singer Andy joined Mr Colfar on a ‘Ballroom Blitz’ style drumming escapade. Although in general their sound is more 70’s r’n’b punk along the lines of Dr Feelgood with some Clash and Damned elements mixed up with some raw sounding Kinks vibe.

The WitchDoktors live in Brighton at the Prince Albert 27.4.18 (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click pic to enlarge)

My fave track of theirs was the penultimate tune ‘Neck Tattoo’. Andy is quite an engaging character and I can see how he can hold the crowd, just like main act man Spizz is able to do. Which leads me nicely onto Spizz’s set, but first here’s The WitchDokors setlist: ‘Movie Star’, ‘Tie Me Up In Chains’, ‘No Pain No Gain’, ‘Jack Hammer’, ‘I’m Sick’, ‘Big Black Sack’/’Guns Of Brixton (The Clash cover), ‘7 Days & 7 Nights’, ‘Voodoo Eye’, ‘New Set Of Wheels’, ‘Knock Me Back’, ‘Told You To Go’, ‘Neck Tattoo’, ‘Common Prayer (For A Working Man)’.

Find out more about the band here: https://www.facebook.com/witchdoktors/

Spizzenergi live in Brighton at the Prince Albert 27.4.18 (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click pic to enlarge)

Headlining act, Spizzenergi, this evening did not fail to deliver whatsoever! It was a masterclass of rock ‘n’ roll pomp and energi that few acts would be able to match.

Spizzenergi live in Brighton at the Prince Albert 27.4.18 (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click pic to enlarge)

Spizz himself is exactly what the music industry needs – a real eccentric but lovable character! There’s just something very British about Spizz’s psyche. Battling on in his own inimitable style and not taking a blind bit of notice what anyone else thinks. His amount of eccentricity within our British society overall is equally balanced in proportional with his vast courage, his mental vigour and his genius. I can’t understand why he isn’t based in bohemian Brighton, where he would no doubt reside within a folly or something similar.

Spizzenergi live in Brighton at the Prince Albert 27.4.18 (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click pic to enlarge)

Some have questioned the sanity of this vertically challenged mega-star, but no, they would be wrong, as I have always seen it as his relentless drive! My friend Bazza has known him for decades and he told me that he is one of the very nicest people you will ever meet!

Spizzenergi live in Brighton at the Prince Albert 27.4.18 (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click pic to enlarge)

Back in the day, Spizz would change the band name each year and I can recall a conversation with my mate Guy (who sadly was in Ireland during tonight’s gig) around the tail end of 1980, whereby we were trying to hazard a guess at next year’s Spizz name! It was fun, but alas the Guinness Book of Records failed to recognise Spizz’s claim that he has recorded and released the greatest number of recordings under different names. We’ve had: SPIZZ’77, SPIZZOIL, SPIZZENERGI, ATHLETICO SPIZZ 80, SPIZZLES, SPIZZOLOGY and SPIZZITALIA!

Spizzenergi live in Brighton at the Prince Albert 27.4.18 (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click pic to enlarge)

I still have my treasured 7″ singles of the legendary ‘Where’s Captain Kirk?’ (released December 1979) and follow up ‘No Room’ (released in June 1980). I have no idea why I didn’t purchase the excellent ‘Soldier Soldier’ at the time too? My loss.

Spizzenergi live in Brighton at the Prince Albert 27.4.18 (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click pic to enlarge)

Both ‘Soldier Soldier’ and ‘Where’s Captain Kirk?’ received critical acclaim – ‘Soldier Soldier’ was named Single of The Week by the NME and not to be outdone ‘Where’s Captain Kirk?’ was named Single of The Week by the Melody Maker. ‘Soldier Soldier’ was championed at the time by Paul Weller and Frank Zappa. ‘Where’s Captain Kirk?’ has been recorded by a number of artists, most notably R.E.M and Space, Oasis, Pulp and Green Day have acknowledged the influence of the band.

Spizzenergi live in Brighton at the Prince Albert 27.4.18 (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click pic to enlarge)

Tonight, the Prince Albert punters were treated to a seventeen song set that was mainly made up of original material as well as four cover versions. These cover versions are performed in homage to other acts that Spizz has found inspirational down the years.

Spizzenergi live in Brighton at the Prince Albert 27.4.18 (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click pic to enlarge)

The first cover was ‘Valentine’s Day’ taken from the 2013 David Bowie album ‘The Next Day’. This is far from an obvious choice of Bowie track to cover. One might have thought something like ‘Rebel Rebel’ would more sum up Spizz. The second cover was ‘The Model’ by legendary German synth pioneers Kraftwerk. Although this version is vastly different in instruments used to the original composition. I could see Spizz having a go with ‘The Robot’s’ by Kraftwerk and Spizz jerking around the stage. The third cover was Roxy Music’s classic ‘Virginia Plain’ with its Brian Eno keyboard work. My fave Roxy track so great choice my good man. The final cover was ‘I Fought The Law’ which was originally penned by The Crickets, however we all know The Clash version.

Spizzenergi live in Brighton at the Prince Albert 27.4.18 (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click pic to enlarge)

Spizz is such a likeable fellow and this shines through all the way through tonights set. He really tries to entertain the crowd. He’s got his Spizz goggles, that were possibly a precursor to the Orbital ones, he’s got his Spizz light rings that he throws into the crowd – yep I grabbed a red one! We even had Spizz confetti this evening too.

Spizzenergi live in Brighton at the Prince Albert 27.4.18 (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click pic to enlarge)

Thankfully we were served with all my fave Spizz songs – ‘Spock’s Missing’, ‘No Room’, ‘Soldier Soldier’, ‘Amnesia’ and best of all ‘Where’s Captain Kirk?’.

Spizzenergi live in Brighton at the Prince Albert 27.4.18 (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click pic to enlarge)

Tonight’s Spizzenergi 17 track setlist was: ‘6000 Crazy’, ‘Mega City 3’, ‘Amnesia’, ‘No Room’, ‘European Heroes’, ‘Red & Black’, ‘Soldier Soldier’, ‘Valentine’s Day’ (David Bowie cover), ‘Central Park’, ‘City Of Eyes’, ‘Here Come The Machines’, ‘The Model’ (Kraftwerk cover), ‘Clocks Are Big’, ‘Where’s Captain Kirk?’, (encore 1) ‘Virginia Plain’ (Roxy Music cover), ‘Spock’s Missing’ (encore 2) ‘I Fought The Law’ (The Crickets cover).

Spizzenergi live in Brighton at the Prince Albert 27.4.18 (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click pic to enlarge)

Right then Spizz, when are you coming back to Brighton to play or live?

Spizzenergi live in Brighton at the Prince Albert 27.4.18 (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click pic to enlarge)

For more delights from Spizzenergi, visit here: http://www.spizzenergi.com/ and here https://www.facebook.com/spizz.energi

Spizzenergi live in Brighton at the Prince Albert 27.4.18 (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click pic to enlarge)

Spizzenergi live in Brighton at the Prince Albert 27.4.18 (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click pic to enlarge)

‘Where’s Captain Kirk?’ and ‘Spock’s Missing’

Spizzenergi’s setlist from the Brighton 27.4.18 gig (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click pic to enlarge)

The WitchDoktors setlist from the Brighton 27.4.18 gig (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click pic to enlarge)

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archive

<
January 2022
>
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728     
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
29      
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
232425262728 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829    
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28      
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Fox hitches 15-mile ride from Hove

Posted On21 May 2021

Flock of sheep take a trip to Queen's Park

Posted On29 Mar 2021

RSPCA comes to the rescue of gull stuck in bin

Posted On07 Jan 2021

Sponsored Editorial

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com