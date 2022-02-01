BREAKING NEWS

Brighton and Hove homeless support service receives £2k police grant

Posted On 01 Feb 2022
A service to help homeless people in Brighton and Hove been given a £2,000 grant from the proceeds of crime and lost property.

Sussex Police awarded the money to help develop an app and website to put homeless people in touch with life-saving support services at the touch of a button.

The force said: “The grant from the Police Property Act Fund has been given to community organisation Brighton and Hove Faith in Action (BHFA) to help build Street Support, an online database and app which lists support services for people experiencing homelessness and other problems.

“Users can search for up-to-date services through a filtering system, for keywords such as ‘accommodation’, ‘meals’ and ‘food banks’ by geographical area.

“A paper-based sheet for people who do not have access to a mobile phone or computer will also be available.

“Street Support also provides information to the public on how to donate money, time, food and other support.

“Its front page will link to local advice and Street Link, the service that identifies rough sleepers and links them with a support worker who seeks out the individual, offers to get them off the street as a matter of urgency and engaged with relevant services.”

Sergeant Maria Skinner, of Brighton and Hove’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Safeguarding the most vulnerable people in our society is a team effort and Sussex Police is delighted to help fund initiatives like Street Support, which has the potential to make a huge difference to people’s lives.

“It is so important that those in need are able to access the appropriate support services quickly and easily, and Street Support is a powerful tool in making that possible.

“As a police force, we are entrusted with ensuring the safety of the public and that means protecting people from all walks of life, across the rich and varied demographics of Brighton and Hove.

“Organisations such as Brighton and Hove Faith in Action make real, tangible impacts to people’s lives on a daily basis and tackling the underlying issues that drive people towards homelessness is crucial to reducing vulnerability and increasing public safety.

“We remain committed to working with our partners in the community across Brighton and Hove and funding more worthwhile initiatives through the Police Property Act Fund.”

Rik Child

Street Support’s city administrator in Brighton and Hove, Rik Child, said: “PPAF funding has been essential to setting up Street Support for Brighton and Hove.

“The website and app have over 100 organisations offering several hundred different services for people who are experiencing homelessness, vulnerably housed or who otherwise need to access support.”

For more information on Street Support, which is currently live in 23 areas across the country, visit https://streetsupport.net.

Categories

