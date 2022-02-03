BREAKING NEWS

Neighbours lose battle to keep delivery riders out of Brighton square

Posted On 03 Feb 2022 at 9:46 pm
Neighbours have lost their battle to keep delivery drivers out of a Brighton square that they said had been reclaimed after years of problems with public drinking and anti-social behaviour.

But councillors have imposed a curfew on the operating hours of a new restaurant, limiting takeaways and deliveries to before 11pm.

They granted a drinks licence, with conditions, to a new slow-food restaurant on the corner of Western Road and Norfolk Square, having listened to residents’ fears.

Building work is still under way as Bulent Ekinci, 47, owner of the Meeting Place café on Hove seafront, converts the former Cubitt and West estate agent’s office.

Mr Ekinci applied for a licence to sell alcohol from 11am to 11.30pm daily and for a late-night refreshment licence, allowing him to sell food and soft drinks until midnight.

And last month, he applied to remove planning restrictions preventing a motorcycle delivery service from operating from the restaurant. Thirteen people so far have sent objections to Brighton and Hove City Council.

Juliette Hunting, who chairs the Landsdowne Area Residents’ Association, raised concerns about the potential disturbance from delivery drivers and takeaway sales during a council licensing panel hearing on Monday 24 January.

She said that Norfolk Square was a “perfect pocket park” which had been plagued with anti-social behaviour but was now an “oasis” following efforts from the police and community.

The premises was granted a licence to serve alcohol but only to customers who were seated at a table and having a meal.

The licensing panel, made up of three councillors, included conditions to end takeaways and deliveries after 11pm in response to neighbours’ concerns.

The panel said: “We take note of and appreciate the concerns of the residents about Norfolk Square.

“On behalf of the applicant, it was stated that they were keen to respect the local residents, and the panel welcomed the intention to conduct regular litter checks in the area.

“The panel believes that a restaurant with ‘on sales’ of food and alcohol only is unlikely to have a detrimental effect on the area.

“The panel is concerned, however, about the proposal to deliver food. The panel is only able to regulate this between the hour of 11pm to midnight.

“We are concerned that deliveries at this time would cause disturbance to neighbouring residents.”

