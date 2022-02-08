BREAKING NEWS

Police appeal for help finding suspected Brighton burglar

Posted On 08 Feb 2022
Police have issued an appeal for help finding a suspected Brighton burglar today (Tuesday 8 February).

Dale Crozier

They are looking for Dale Crozier, 30, formerly of Stephens Road, Hollingdean, and Bear Road, Brighton.

Sussex Police said: “Police are searching for Dale Crozier who is wanted for arrest in relation to a series of burglaries around Brighton and Hove.

“Crozier, 30, is described as being around 6ft tall, with dark brown hair, and is known to frequent areas around Brighton and Hove including the Marina.

“If you see him, please do not approach him but call 999 immediately quoting serial 47220017493.”

