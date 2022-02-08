Tenants spell out continuing gripes with missed bin collections

Missed rubbish and recycling collections on housing estates in Brighton and Hove have brought more complaints and calls for action.

Tenants and leaseholders said that some areas had been left without collections for weeks at a time.

They are asking Brighton and Hove City Council to review how many bins are provided and how often they are emptied.

Residents’ representatives have asked for a senior official from Cityclean, the council’s rubbish and recycling service, to answer their questions at a series of meetings next week.

People living on the Bristol Estate are frustrated that their new bin store is too small and overflows long before their regular rubbish collection date.

The Bristol Estate Leaseholders and Tenants Association (BELTA) has asked for more frequent bin collections or bigger bin stores.

Neighbours on the estate complained in August and September when bins were left full for three months at a block in Bowring Way, causing a fly infestation.

People living in Pippin block said that they had not been told to use a new bin store by Cherry block which they said was not big enough to deal with rubbish from three blocks of flats.

In council meeting papers, Cityclean head of operations Melissa Francis said: “This was at a time when we had driver shortages and on average four rounds not going out each day – and we couldn’t commit resources when we were struggling to cover the normal service.

“We will review again whether it is possible to temporarily increase collections but we will need to consider capacity within the refuse and recycling collections service to take on this work.”

In Whitehawk, Cityclean did not collect recycling for six weeks in one area. And at Robert Lodge, in Whitehawk Road, recycling was left for a month and the bins started to smell.

In Patcham, there were regular missed collections in Old Boat Walk and Buttercup Walk.

In Hollingdean, in Dunster Close and Wigmore Close, both close to the Cityclean depot, residents were also missed regularly.

Ms Francis said: “Dunster Close and Wigmore Close are on the small calls round which has struggled due to additional work being put on this round.

“We have acquired an additional vehicle and resources to supplement the small calls round and this will increase the reliability of collections where a small vehicle is required.”

The problems are due to be raised next Tuesday and Wednesday at virtual meetings of the council’s housing management panels, which include tenant reps, councillors and officials.