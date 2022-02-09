Outdoor kindergarten graded outstanding by official watchdog

An outdoor kindergarten has been rated outstanding after an inspection by Ofsted, the official education watchdog.

Bee in the Woods Forest Kindergarten, in Portslade, was described as “inspiring” in the report by Ofsted inspector Ben Parsons.

The report said: “The provision is outstanding. Children thrive in the incredibly inspiring and nurturing kindergarten which is set completely outdoors in an adventurous woodland site.

“Children’s love and curiosity of nature are ignited and used to spark an enormous amount of learning, investigation and discovery.

“For example, children learn about the cycle of ‘farm to plate’ as they grow, harvest and cook their own vegetables.

“Children explore the scents and textures of herbs and plants in their play, for example, when making ‘medicine’ and ‘potions’ with blackberries and rosemary.

“Children develop a vast knowledge of nature, safety and risks as they excitedly explore their surroundings.

“They confidently discuss the rules in place to keep them safe and regulate their own behaviour extremely well.

“For example, children know that they can climb trees, but only to the height of the staff so they can be helped down if needed.

“They learn to test the strength of branches before putting their weight on them and they recite rules such as not to ‘pick or lick’ the red berries as they are poisonous.

“Children develop a great thirst for learning, which helps them to become exceptionally well prepared for the next stage in their education.”

The kindergarten, in Foredown Woods, Foredown Allotments, Thornbush Crescent, Portslade, also holds sessions on the beach.

Ofsted said: “The inspirational manager and her highly qualified, experienced and passionate staff work together seamlessly.

“During in-depth weekly meetings, they discuss children’s development, interests and individual learning styles in meticulous detail.

“They use this deep understanding to plan and provide a remarkably diverse and challenging curriculum designed to help all children achieve their full potential.

“Key curriculum threads, such as sustainability, curiosity, nature, togetherness and community are at the heart of the setting and children’s experiences.

“For example, children compost their leftover food and learn how this provides food for insects and minerals for the soil.

“They explore woodland seasonal changes every day and discover new creatures, such as a dog fish, during weekly beach school sessions.

“Children thrive on the community feel of the kindergarten and develop immense confidence, knowing that they are cherished and their ideas are valued.

“They speak eagerly during ‘together times’, listen to the views of others and share their own thoughts.

“Children are extremely kind, respectful and well-behaved, and staff support these qualities with warmth and understanding.”

The report added: “Staff are exceptional teachers and have the highest expectations of every child. They make expert use of both spontaneous learning opportunities and planned activities.

“Children develop high levels of perseverance and problem-solving skills. For example, when a child wanted to get a dinosaur toy down from a tree, they kept trying until they succeeded.

“First, they got a crate to stand on, but when they still could not reach, they found a fallen branch to swing at the toy.

“The child then celebrated with other children and staff who were watching and showed an immense sense of pride.

“The ambitious manager and her deputy provide staff with inspirational coaching and training to continue to develop their skills to the highest levels.

“Staff feel completely supported and are encouraged to further their qualifications. This helps to create a hive of skill and knowledge sharing.

“Staff provide parents with extensive support. Parents are completely involved and engaged in their children’s learning. They show overwhelming support and praise for the kindergarten.

“Children develop excellent physical skills. They climb trees and use rope ladders with great confidence. They use tools, such as hammers and saws, skilfully to make wooden models.

“Children are extremely independent, motivated and keen to do things for themselves. They count, understand quantities and recognise numbers confidently. Children develop a love of books and storytelling and are highly imaginative in their play.

“Staff teach children to identify and manage risks. Children have a great understanding of how to keep themselves safe.”

Bee in the Woods Kindergarten, which started in 2018, opens from 8.30am to 3.30pm on Monday to Friday, with holiday clubs operating during the school holidays.

There are nine members of staff. Seven of them hold qualified teacher status and one holds early years teacher status.

The kindergarten has 20 places and 43 children on the roll.

To read the report in full click here.