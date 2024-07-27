A community campaigner has started a petition calling for a code of conduct for events held in public spaces.

Derek Wright started the petition headed Save Our Green Spaces on Brighton and Hove City Council’s website.

Mr Wright set up the petition after hearing feedback from residents and businesses in the Valley Gardens area about the effects of events on their lives and the area.

The most recent event was a Euro 2024 football fan zone in the square by St Peter’s Church.

After speaking with people about events across the city, Mr Wright said that the events causing the most problems involved music and alcohol consumption.

He said: “The current process of issuing licences and the fees demanded is not transparent.

“There is little engagement with residents and businesses in the area before, during or afterwards.

“There are no financial benefits to areas where the event is being held and no immediate reparation to the grassed areas.”

The petition, which has attracted 83 signatures since it was started on Friday 12 July, asks for guidelines and a code of conduct created in collaboration with affected residents and businesses.

The petition said: “Residents and businesses, in close proximity to Valley Gardens, Preston Park, Kemp Town, Madeira Drive, Hove Lawns and Hove Park, are not being sufficiently consulted to input into commercial and community events or the issuing of licences/contracts in advance of them being agreed.

“Residents’ rights, needs and safety must form a fundamental part of any outdoor events strategy.

“These rights must be upheld by elected council members, officers, council services, council leader and, specifically, the outdoor events management team.”

The petition asks for guidelines to cover

the procurement process

a declaration of income

the type of event

the environment

the location

notification of events

the duration of events

community benefits

participation numbers

responsibility and safety

noise levels

compensation

licence agreements

business case

charges and fees

damage limitation

adherence to the Outdoor Events Policy

The petition closes on Wednesday 23 October, the day before a meeting of the full council is due to be held.

If more than 1,250 people sign the petition, councillors would be expected to hold a debate about it.