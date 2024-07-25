The council should weigh up not just the income and benefits from events held in public spaces, but the costs and “disbenefits”, a committee member said.

The matter merited scrutiny, according to community and voluntary sector rep Mark Strong, speaking at a Brighton and Hove City Council committee meeting.

Mr Strong cited a conversation some years ago with the former boss of Brighton and Hove Buses, Roger French about the loss of income resulting from road closures.

Mr Strong told the council’s Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee: “Residents do feel that, while events are great, they also bring lots of disbenefits, especially if you live near the seafront.

“You get impacts with bus services cut off. You can’t walk along the seafront. They’re never, it seems, weighted up.

“It just seems sometimes that one event is good, lots of events is better and loads of events is even better.

“Sometimes we might want to think about getting quality not quantity.”

Labour councillor Amanda Evans, who chairs the committee, agreed that outside events were an issue that needs scrutiny.

At Hove Town Hall on Tuesday (23 July), Labour councillor Mitchie Alexander, said that she had spoken with the head of outdoor events Ian Baird about concerns.

Councillor Alexander, the acting cabinet member for culture, heritage and tourism, said: “This is high up on their agenda, ensuring that events can happen in a sustainable way and they don’t upset residents.

“In the past there has been a learning curve when events have happened and people have been upset by what is left of the park afterwards.

“So it is important that events work for everybody and the residents living near by.”