A number of roads are closing for resurfacing this week and in the coming weeks, Brighton and Hove City Council said.

The work is part of a blitz on dozens of roads with a poor surface, with the latest repairs being carried out in and around the Bevendean area.

The council said: “As part of our ongoing improvement programme, parts of Bear Road, Upper Bevendean Avenue, Lower Bevendean Avenue and Heath Hill Avenue will be completely resurfaced.”

The Bear Road work started on Monday (22 July) and the work on the other roads is due to follow.

The council said: “Letters have been sent to residents in the areas affected to let them know about the work and things like diversions, parking and access arrangements.

“We’ve also installed signs in the area. We thank residents and road users for their patience while we make these improvements.

“The work is the latest in an ongoing effort to make the city’s roads better and safer.

“We’ve been carrying out a resurfacing blitz of 47 roads with a surface treatment layer of microasphalt that will extend the life of the roads

“This is on top of a major commitment to improve roads that are most in need of repair.

“Work was also completed earlier in the summer to resurface Lewes Road.”

Labour councillor Trevor Muten, the cabinet member for transport, parking and the public realm, said: “Fixing, maintaining and improving the city’s roads is one of our top priorities so I’m really pleased to see this work getting under way.

“I’ve seen first-hand in recent weeks the excellent work being done to make the roads smoother and safer. It’s something I know residents feel very strongly about.

“I’d like to thank residents for their patience and understanding while the resurfacing is being done and surface extension treatments have been completed. I’m really looking forward to seeing the finished results.”

The council added: “Any vehicles parked within the work areas will be removed from the site and relocated to an adjacent road away from the scheme.

“Residents will still have access to their properties. Buses will still be running, with some bus stop suspensions and potential delays.”

Bear Road has been closed between Lewes Road and Bevendean Road from Monday (22 July) from 7.30am each day, with work due to finish by 6pm tomorrow (Friday 26 July).

Diversions are in place, including one that allows two-way traffic in Newmarket Road.

Upper Bevendean Avenue is due to be closed on Monday 29 July and Tuesday 30 July for 24 hours a day. Temporary traffic lights will be installed to help control traffic via Lower Bevendean Avenue.

Lower Bevendean Avenue is due to be closed on Wednesday 31 July and Thursday 1 August. Temporary traffic lights will be installed to help control traffic via Upper Bevendean Avenue.

Heath Hill Avenue is due to be resurfaced between Auckland Drive and Upper Bevendean Avenue and Lower Bevendean Avenue from Friday 2 August to Friday 9 August. Temporary traffic lights will be installed and the speed limit will be reduced to 10mph.