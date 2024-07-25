People in Rottingdean have inundated their councillors with complaints after garden waste collections were missed across the village.

Brighton and Hove City Council charges an extra £94 a year to collect garden waste fortnightly from 240-litre brown bins.

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Mark Earthey took up residents’ complaints after receiving emails from people living in several streets in his ward, Rottingdean and West Saltdean.

Complaints came from Meadow Close, Bazehill Road, Eley Drive, Dean Court Road and parts of Falmer Road, with residents saying that their collections were missed at the end of last week.

Bazehill Road resident Mike Sexton was one of the people who raised the issue with the council and on the Facebook group Rottingdean Chat.

The council said that the service was disrupted because a shortage of drivers had affected routes in Rottingdean and Saltdean.

As of yesterday (Wednesday 24 July), Mr Sexton was still waiting.

He said: “(I’m) disappointed about the delivery being missed but more disappointed that the council seem to be claiming that they have now caught up with the missed collection as this is not true.

“Mine and my neighbours’ garden waste has still not been collected and, going by past experience, I doubt it will be until the next collection is due.”

Councillor Earthey said yesterday that he believed that Cityclean, the council department that operates the service, was catching up.

He said: “I will hear back from the residents if the collections have not caught up this week.”

Labour councillor Tim Rowkins, the cabinet member for net zero and environmental services, said that, as well as a driver shortage, two roads were missed in Rottingdean because of a road closure and would be revisited this week.

He said: “We apologise for any inconvenience and have taken on some additional drivers which will help us avoid any similar challenges in the future.”