A man mugged a pensioner in a Brighton street in broad daylight before running off, Sussex Police said.

The force published pictures on Facebook of the robbery suspect fleeing and appealed for help tracing him.

Sussex Police said: “Do you recognise the person in these images?

“We’d like to speak to them in relation to a robbery in Upper North Street, Brighton, between 1.45pm and 2pm on Thursday 27 June.

“The victim – a 73-year-old man – was pushed from behind and had his watch stolen from his wrist.

“Fortunately, he didn’t suffer any serious injury.

“The suspect fled the scene in the direction of Marlborough Street.

“Officers believe the person pictured, described as a man in his early twenties, approximately 5ft 11in and of slim build, has information that could assist the ongoing investigation.

“They are appealing to him or anyone who recognises him to get in touch online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1215 of 27/06.”