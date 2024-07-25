A violent rapist has been given a 24-year sentence after repeatedly attacking a woman over several years.

Shaun Clarke, 53, of Whiterock Place, Southwick, was jailed by Judge Martin Huseyin at Lewes Crown Court and served with an indefinite restraining order.

The judge sentenced Clarke to 19 years in custody and ordered him to spend a further five years on extended licence to protect the public from the risk of serious harm.

Clarke was deemed “dangerous” and told that he would have to serve at least two thirds of the 19 years in prison before he could be considered for release on licence.

Sussex Police said that Clarke – who will be a registered sex offender for life – “repeatedly raped and assaulted” the same woman and subjected her to “torment and abuse”.

The force said: “On Wednesday 18 October 2023, police were called to a property in Southwick to reports of Shaun Clarke trying to gain entry, demanding money and making violent threats.

“Officers attended and spoke to a woman in the property who disclosed a catalogue of physical and sexual violence from Clarke over a number of years.

“Clarke sought to control her actions and separate her from her friends. When Clarke did not approve of her behaviour, he would rape and assault her.

“Some of the violence was witnessed by the victim’s young children.

“Clarke, of Whiterock Place in Southwick, would also demand money from the victim – a woman in her forties – culminating in the incident on Wednesday 18 October.

“When Clarke was arrested later that day, he assaulted a female police officer, injuring her hand.

“He was subsequently charged with and convicted of five counts of rape, two counts of assault, engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour and assaulting an emergency worker.

“At Lewes Crown Court on Friday 12 July, Clarke was given a sentence of 24 years, comprising 19 years in custody with another five to be spent on licence.

“He was also given a sexual harm prevention order and a restraining order, both to last indefinitely.”

Detective Constable Rachel Hilton said: “Shaun Clarke subjected his victim to torment and abuse, the effects of which will last a lifetime.

“The manner in which young children were forced to witness his appalling behaviour shows how abuse can pull other innocent people into its orbit. Those children must now come to terms with his offending as they grow up.

“I would like to thank the victim and her family for their bravery and support throughout this process. They have helped put a dangerous man behind bars.

“We will continue to do all we can to protect women and girls, helping to keep them safe from harm and, should the worst happen, ensure offenders face justice.

“If you are a victim of sexual or violent crime, please report it to the police online or via 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency. With our partners, we will give you the support you need and fight to get you justice.”