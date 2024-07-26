A man has been jailed after he sexually assaulted and strangled a woman and then stamped on another woman’s head in West Street, Brighton.

At Brighton Crown Court, Recorder Michael Brompton jailed Halcyon Platt, 21, of Ditchling Rise, Brighton, for the offences which happened last autumn.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Friday 26 July): “In the early hours of Sunday 1 October, Platt was in a night club in West Street, when he made unreciprocated advances towards a 20-year-old woman.

“Platt went on to sexually assault the woman before reportedly grabbing her by the throat after he was challenged on his behaviour.

“The victim called police to report the crime and, while on the phone, a second incident occurred involving Platt.

“Platt became enraged with a second woman near to the club after she attempted to assist a man in West Street.

“He pushed the 23-year-old victim away from the area before assaulting her and throwing her to the ground.

“Platt callously stamped on the victim’s head multiple times, causing significant facial injuries.

“Police quickly arrested Platt at the scene and he was taken to custody before being bailed with strict conditions.

“Platt was charged on Wednesday 27 March with attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH), sexual assault and intentional strangulation.

“On Thursday 23 May, Platt pleaded guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and sexual assault. The intentional strangulation offence was requested to lay on file.

“At Brighton Crown Court on Friday 12 July, Platt was sentenced to 45 months imprisonment and given a £228 fine.

“The victims both provided statements to be read out to the court, showing the impact these offences have had on their lives.”

The 20-year-old woman who was sexually assaulted by Platt said: “This incident has definitely impacted my anxiety. I can’t go out any more without worrying about what will happen to me.

“I haven’t been able to go out to a pub or club since. The last time I tried to do so, I had a very bad anxiety attack and had to go home.

“I have also had to change my job. I used to work for a charity. It was a nice rewarding job but it involved being out in public, talking to a lot of strangers.

“After I was attacked, the thought of talking to strangers, especially single men, was terrifying.”

In a second statement, the 23-year-old victim, who also suffered due to Platt’s actions, said: “For the first week, I was scared to go to sleep as I thought I might not wake up due to the head injury.

“I was also very anxious, and I isolated myself.”

She added: “I found it hard to leave the house after, scared of people seeing my face and just generally feeling low about how I looked.”

Detective Sergeant Victoria Lofts said: “We hope the victims of these crimes find a sense of justice in Platt’s sentencing and that now they can begin to put these terrible incidents behind them.

“There have been many people involved in this investigation and we would like to take a moment to thank those who assisted with inquiries and provided vital accounts, leading us to this point in securing the results to take a dangerous man off the streets.”