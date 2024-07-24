In 1994, The Brand New Heavies shot from underground acid jazz favourites to mainstream success with ‘Brother Sister’. Packed with hits – ‘Dream On Dreamer’, ‘Midnight At The Oasis’, ‘Back To Love’ and ‘Spend Some TIme’ – the album balanced sophisticated musicianship with insistent soul grooves, heightened by the gorgeous soul tones of vocalist N’Dea Davenport and the band’s shimmering live feel. Ultimately ‘Brother Sister’ became their highest peaking album with a No.4 UK Chart position leading a strong selection of international chart placings. Its success continued with a BRIT Award nomination for Best Dance Act and an MTV MVA nomination for ‘Dream On Dreamer’.

Now The Brand New Heavies celebrate the impact of ‘Brother Sister’ with the release of its 30th Anniversary Remastered & Expanded Editions on 27th September. They launch the album by sharing one of Andrew Levy’s personal favourites, ‘Put Yourself In My Shoes’ (Demo ft N’Dea Davenport and Jan Kincaid) which really highlights the splendour and power of N’Dea’s voice.

The 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition features the original ‘Brother Sister’ album, which has been freshly remastered by Tom Parker, feels just as fresh and invigorating as it did all those years ago. CD1 is completed with three additional tracks: ‘Los Burritos’ from the US version of the album, and two exemplary B-sides from the era – ‘Baby Don’t Use Me’ and ‘Touch of Your Love’ – both of which demonstrate just how deep their inspiration ran.

Further previously unheard material from the sessions are now shared for the first time on CD2. Two deep cut demos particularly stand out: in addition to the previously unreleased version of ‘Put Yourself In My Shoes (Demo ft. N’Dea Davenport & Jan Kincaid)’ comes the funk-fuelled instrumental jam ‘Pocket Full of Bass (Demo)’. The disc is completed with a selection of remixes from the likes of David Morales, Roger Sanchez and Bobby D’Ambrosio, some of which have only previously been released on vinyl promos and will now debut on digital platforms. The remix selection is rounded out by a new storming, uplifting rework of ‘Back to Love’ by Luke Mornay.

Andrew Levy says, “There’s some really great storytelling there – you might have a romantic betrayal, or an uplifting message. Every song has that push-and-pull that creates this dynamic, and I think that’s what a lot of people fell in love with.”

Simon Bartholomew adds, “You can hear it all – the human experience, the joy of creating, the struggle, the fun. It’s all in there!”

Now fronted by another remarkable vocal talent in the shape of Angela Ricci, The Brand New Heavies also today announce details of a special celebration show at the Royal Albert Hall with The London Concert Orchestra on 12th March 2025. The band have planned an unforgettable night for their first show at the prestigious venue in 27 years, with guest appearances from a host of renowned acid jazz artists: Omar, James Taylor (The James Taylor Quartet), Tony Momrelle (Incognito), Snowboy and Eddie Piller. The night will be completed with support from two next generation artists, Boreal Sun and Cut Capers. Expect surprises, exclusive renditions, and a level of energy that only The Brand New Heavies can deliver.

Fans who pre-order the ‘Brother Sister 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition’ HERE by 11:59pm (tonight) Wednesday 24th July will receive access to a pre-sale for tickets for the Royal Albert Hall show. The pre-sale will open at 10:00am BST on Thursday 25th July before remaining tickets go on general sale from 10:00am BST on Friday, 26th July.

Album formats include remastered 2LP with 3 bonus tracks, and 2CD with 3 bonus tracks on disc one, 3 unreleased tracks on Disc 2 and 30 tracks in total.

The Royal Albert Hall show adds to The Brand New Heavies’ live schedule following the ‘Brother Sister’ 30th anniversary national UK tour which starts in November and includes a date at Brighton Dome on 22nd November – tickets are available HERE and tickets for the Brighton Dome show are available HERE.

Their upcoming shows are:

THE BRAND NEW HEAVIES ‘BROTHER SISTER’ 30 TOUR:

NOVEMBER

1st – Sheffield, The Foundry

8th – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

9th – Coventry, HMV Empire

16th – Newcastle, Boiler Shop

22nd – Brighton, Dome

23rd – Cardiff, Tramshed

30th – Frome, Cheese & Grain

DECEMBER

20th – Birmingham, Town Hall

MARCH 2025

12th – London, Royal Albert Hall (JUST ADDED)

THE BRAND NEW HEAVIES – ‘BROTHER SISTER’ 30TH ANNIVERSARY REMASTERED & EXPANDED EDITIONS – OUT 27 SEPT, VIA LONDON RECORDS

CD1 / 2LP

‘Have A Good Time’ ‘Brother Sister’ ‘Dream On Dreamer’ ‘Midnight At The Oasis’ ‘Back To Love’ ‘Ten Tone Take’ ‘Mind Trips’ ‘Spend Some Time’ ‘Keep Together’ ‘Snake Hips’ ‘Fake’ ‘People Giving Love’ ‘World Keeps Spinning’ ‘Forever’ ‘Day Break’ ‘Los Burritos’ ‘Baby Don’t Use Me’ ‘Touch of Your Love’

CD2

‘Pocket Full of Bass (Help Me)’ (Demo) ‘Put Yourself In My Shoes’ (Demo) ‘Brother Sister’ (Stone One Vocal Remix) ‘Dream On Dreamer’ (Extended Morales UK Version) ‘Back To Love’ (Much Love Mix featuring Bahamadia) ‘Mind Trips’ (SuperStar Remix) ‘Forever’ (Mellow Mix) ‘Midnight at the Oasis’ (Roger’s Brand New Anthem) ‘Spend Some Time’ (Bobby D’Ambrosio Remix) ‘World Keeps Spinning’ (Spen-N-Jo’s World Mix) ‘Dream On Dreamer’ (T-Empo Club Mix) ‘Back To Love’ (Luke Mornay’s Homecoming Mix)

the-brand-new-heavies.com