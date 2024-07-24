A 70-year-old Brighton woman has appeared in court by video link charged with murdering her husband in their Kemp Town flat.

Joanna Rowland-Stuart was aided by a British Sign Language interpreter at Lewes Crown Court this morning (Wednesday 24 July).

Rowland-Stuart appeared by video link from Downview prison, in Surrey, but did not enter a plea over the death of her husband Andrew Rowland-Stuart.

She appeared at a previous hearing by video link from Lewes prison but was unable to follow the proceedings after the battery died in her cochlear implant.

The emergency services were called to the couple’s 15th-floor home in Lavender Street, Brighton, shortly after 7.30pm on Monday 27 May.

Despite paramedics’ efforts to save 70-year-old Mr Rowland-Stuart, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested Joanna Rowland-Stuart, a former transgender rep and a former director of the LGBT Community Safety Forum, on suspicion of murder.

An inquest opened on Tuesday 4 June and was told that he died from several stab wounds. The inquest was adjourned until after the end of the criminal proceedings.

The criminal case was adjourned for a further case management hearing on Wednesday 4 September, with a trial by jury still due to start on Monday 25 November.

The court previously asked about mobility issues and was told that the defendant was able to walk.

Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, said: “As you both will be aware, no court in Lewes, Brighton or Hove is disability compliant and therefore if the defendant’s mobility is a real issue, I would have to look at transferring this case to another court.”

After Mr Rowland-Stuart’s death, Sussex Police issued an appeal for information that could help detectives as they investigated what had happened.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and our inquiries are ongoing as we seek to establish the full circumstances which led to Andrew’s tragic death. Our thoughts remain with his loved ones at this difficult time.

“In the meantime, we are urging the public not to speculate but to come forward with any information which may be able to assist us.”

Charlotte Newell appeared for the prosecution at Lewes today, with Alan Gardner and James Hay for the defence.

Judge Laing adjourned the case for six weeks. Rowland-Stuart remains in custody, awaiting trial.