Number of new covid cases falls in Brighton and Hove

The number of new coronavirus cases in Brighton and Hove appears to be in retreat again although the rate of infection is higher than the regional and national average.

Brighton and Hove City Council said today (Thursday 10 February): “In the seven days up to Saturday 5 February … we had 3,316 confirmed new cases of covid-19 in Brighton and Hove.

“This is down 7.6 per cent on the previous seven days, equivalent to a weekly rate of 1,136.6 per 100,000 residents, higher than the south east, which was 1,071.6 per 100,000 (and) higher than the rate for England, which was 837.3 per 100,000.”

Brighton and Hove’s director of public health Alistair Hill said: “Covid hasn’t gone away and we still have high case rates in both children and adults.

“For everyone, but especially for those who are vulnerable, doing what we can to reduce transmission will make a difference.

“It’s encouraging to see so many people still wearing masks in shops and on public transport in the city.

“We should all continue to reduce our chance of catching or spreading the virus in those higher-risk situations where it’s busy or where there’s limited fresh air, particularly through winter months while we’re indoors more.

“Testing, too, remains available and important to break the chain of transmission. Please keep using lateral flow tests and if you have any symptoms, book a PCR test and stay at home.

“For anyone who has not yet had a covid vaccine, or is due a second or booster dose, please get it now so that you have the highest possible protection.

“There’s plenty of availability at all our vaccines sites. You can book an appointment or find a walk in – whichever is more convenient for you.”

According to the NHS, there were 25 patients with covid-19 in the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, today. Five or fewer were in intensive care or high dependency beds.

One person in Brighton and Hove died with covid-19 mentioned on their death certificate in the week to Friday 28 January, the most recent week for which figures are available.

There were 36 covid-linked deaths in the 12 weeks to the end of last month – an average of three a week – bringing the total to 546 since the start of the pandemic.