Stone Broken to close UK tour here in Brighton

British rock band Stone Broken have rescheduled their 12 date ‘Revelation Tour’ and this will now take place throughout April and May 2022 in support of their third studio album.

The quartet formed in 2013 and comprises of Rich Moss (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Chris Davis (lead guitar), Kieron Conroy (bass guitar) and Robyn Haycock (drums, backing vocals).

Their first album, ‘All In Time’, was released independently in January 2016. In 2017 they signed to Spinefarm Records and a year later released their second album, ‘Ain’t Always Easy’. Their debut release was an EP titled ‘The Crow Flies’ back 2014.

The ‘Revelation Tour’ is geared up to be the band’s biggest UK headline tour yet. This will see the band take another big step up, by playing larger venues nationwide, including performances at the 1,500 capacity Electric Ballroom in London, Institute in Birmingham before closing the tour in Brighton on 4th May.

Purchase your tour tickets HERE and tickets for their 4th May 2022 concert here in Brighton at CHALK, can be snapped up directly from the venue HERE or from the promoter (LOUT) HERE.

Support will come from Mason Hill + The Fallen State.

The tracklist for the forthcoming ‘Revelation’ album reads:

Side One:

‘Black Sunrise’

‘The Devil You Know’

‘Revelation’

‘Make It Out Alive’

‘Me Without You’

‘Without A Reason’

Side Two:

‘Over The Line’

‘Stronger’

‘This Revival’

‘So Damn Easy’

‘Gimme Some More’

Bonus Track – ‘Black Sunrise’ (Live in studio)

The 'Revelation' limited edition red/black dust 140g vinyl with signed lyric sheet is due to drop on 15th April.

