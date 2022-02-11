Homeless charity smashes £30k target despite street collections being scrapped



A Brighton homeless charity beat its Christmas fundraising target despite street collections being cancelled because of covid.

BHT Sussex raised more than £30,000 to support the First Base centre, which offers rough sleepers practical essentials such as food and drink, showers and clean dry clothes, alongside in-depth advice and support to move them away from homelessness for good.

More than 700 people used the centre’s services last year.

First Base continued to welcome people over the festive period including on Christmas Day and managed to keep its doors open throughout the pandemic, with measures in place to keep everyone safe.

Debbie Piper, Deputy Manager at First Base, said: “Our dedicated staff team ensured that people who were facing homelessness over the Christmas period could continue to access our support, including a Christmas meal and a warm welcome which was provided at a time that is particularly difficult for many.

“We like to go the extra mile; when one 76-year-old client missed our Christmas meal and told us that was his only chance of eating a turkey roast dinner, we agreed to cook another a week later, which he really enjoyed and was extremely grateful for.”

Jo Berry, Head of Business Development at BHT Sussex, said: “We are so grateful to everyone who has supported our Christmas appeal. First Base is such an important resource for people facing homelessness in our city, and it is thanks to our generous supporters that we can keep it running.

“The funds we have raised through our Christmas appeal will allow us to reach more people with life-changing support, not just at Christmas but throughout the whole year. Huge thanks to everyone who donated to the appeal or took time out to fundraise for us.”