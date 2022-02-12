Premier League Match Day 25 – Watford V Brighton & Hove Albion

Both Danny Welbeck and Neal Maupay start up front for Albion at Watford today (Saturday 12 February).

Adam Lallana returns to the midfield.

Evan Ferguson, Leandro Trossard and Alexis Mac Allister are among those on the bench for the Seagulls.

