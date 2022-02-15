BREAKING NEWS

Crash helmet hard rock from Atomic Suplex at Brighton gig

Atomic Suplex live at The Pipeline, Brighton 11.2.22 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

ATOMIC SUPLEX + YOUNG FRANCIS HI FI + HUMAN INVENTION – THE PIPELINE, BRIGHTON 11.2.22

If you’re into your punk rock, then you need to keep your eye on the listings for The Pipeline in Brighton. This hidden gem tucked away at the tail end of Little East Street is a haven for blow the roof off punk shows utilising the small space nestled above the busy bar. It sure helps that the proprietor of this fine establishment, Thomas Evrenos, is a fan and puts on their own exceptional events, and they’ve got some big gig news coming soon!

Atomic Suplex live at The Pipeline, Brighton 11.2.22 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

Also, promoters such as Garageland and new kids on the block, Poison Eye Promotions, are booking in some fine acts over the coming months, so keep those eyes peeled on Facebook.

Tonight Poison Eye have lined up a three-band punk rock show and all for the measly price of a pint of beer.

Human Invention live at The Pipeline, Brighton 11.2.22 (pics Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pics to enlarge)

First to hit the stage tonight are local boys, Human Invention, which I’d describe as technical noise-punk, dripping in time changes and added sonics. I’d listened to a couple of tunes before coming down and wasn’t that taken. But seeing them live and hearing a full set, they kinda took me by surprise, and after a few numbers, I really got into their sound as it enveloped the small space, at times reminding me of Fugazi with stabs of post-hardcore. My favourites of the set were ‘Hive Mind’ and the final track ‘Wasteland’. After this taster of the band tonight, I’ll definitely catch these guys again.

Watch part of the Human Invention set on video HERE and HERE and check them out on Bandcamp.

Young Francis Hi Fi live at The Pipeline, Brighton 11.2.22 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

There’s just time to grab another drink as Brighton’s titans of bubblegum power punk hit the stage and quickly whip through 14 songs. Yes I’m referring to Young Francis Hi Fi of course! There’s is a set that is littered with sure-fire future A-sides such as ‘I Wanna Hold Ya Tight’, ‘Jenny Jenny’, the infectiously good ‘Short Haired Girl’, and my fave ‘Do You Like Good Music?’.

Young Francis Hi Fi live at The Pipeline, Brighton 11.2.22 (pics Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pics to enlarge)

They sing songs about girls, cars and getting high in no particular order. Think 60s beat pop tunes played by the Damned and Ramones. It’s a sound that just makes you want to get up, dance and shake your head, and many indeed do just that. Young Francis Hi Fi are still one of my favourite punk bands in Brighton, and if you’ve not seen them yet, it’s time you got your fix or don’t you like good music?

Watch part of the Young Francis Hi-Fi set on video HERE and check them out on Bandcamp.

Atomic Suplex live at The Pipeline, Brighton 11.2.22 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

This evening’s headliners Atomic Suplex were utterly unknown to me a few days ago bar from a few YouTube videos I sucked up in preparation for this show tonight. This is one band that doesn’t take any prisoners! They’re pure punk rock turned up to the max, with every blistering track a rock ‘n’ roll call to arms.

Atomic Suplex live at The Pipeline, Brighton 11.2.22 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

Vocalist and lead guitarist Jim Suplex is decked out in a full-face crash helmet with a combined mic and two words emblazoned across it ‘ROCK HARD’, and that is just what they do. Backing up the frontman on the left, a tight rhythm guitar, Dan kicking out a thunderous bass sound and JD at the back looking the epitome of rock ‘n’ roll, his trucker’s cap pulled down low on his face and delivering some seriously intense drumming.

Atomic Suplex live at The Pipeline, Brighton 11.2.22 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

The songs whiz by with not one of them over two minutes. They’re all short sharp blasts of brash unapologetic snarling distorted rock n roll. We get 18 tracks in under 30 minutes with ‘Action’, ‘Rock n Roll Machine’, ‘I Am Rock N Roll’ and ‘Girl Ride’ standing out of a pretty damn impressive set. Atomic Suplex sound like The Stooges in a car crash with Guitar Wolf whilst playing The Hellacopters ‘Supershitty To The Max’ on the stereo at full blast! This is a band that needs to be seen live!

Atomic Suplex live at The Pipeline, Brighton 11.2.22 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

Poison Eye Promotions have put on one fine show here tonight and can’t wait to see what they’ve got planned for the rest of the year.

Punk is alive and kicking down the Pipeline tonight!

Atomic Suplex live at The Pipeline, Brighton 11.2.22 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

Atomic Suplex are playing along with Brighton & Hove News favourites, Wife Swap USA, Trash Culture and Dross at Garageland’s event at The Shacklewell Arms on the 18th of March, and that’s sure to be one hell of a party!

Watch part of the Atomic Suplex set on video HERE and check them out on Bandcamp.

atomicsuplex.co.uk

Gig flyer

Atomic Suplex setlist (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

Young Francis Hi Fi setlist (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

Human Invention setlist (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

