Stay away from the sea, urge council chiefs, as Brighton braces for worst storm since 2013

People are being urged to stay well back from the violent waves and rough seas during Storm Eunice as it approaches from the Atlantic.

Weather warnings have been updated in association with #StormEunice Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/0Dwyx5cevB — Met Office (@metoffice) February 16, 2022

The storm – due on Friday (18 February) is expected to be the worst to hit Brighton and Hove since 2013, prompting the plea from council chiefs today.

They said that the storm would coincide with high spring tides, with high tide just after noon on Friday, adding to the dangers.

The dramatic scenes often draw people to the seafront during stormy weather but among the concerns are pebbles and shingle being sprayed on to the prom.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Residents and visitors in Brighton and Hove are being urged to stay safe as Storm Eunice heads towards Sussex.

“Storm Eunice is expected to bring a spell of extremely windy weather across our region from Friday.

“The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning (medium likelihood of high impacts) across England and Wales, including Brighton and Hove and across Sussex, between 3am and 9pm on Friday 18 February.

“Storm winds are predicted to be the strongest since 2013.

“While there is still some uncertainty in the track of Eunice, the wind is expected to reach its peak on Friday 18 February with gusts as high as 60 to 70 miles per hour and up to 80 miles per hour in some places.

“Impacts could include

Damaged or fallen trees

Difficult driving conditions

Disruption to transport

Isolated power cuts

…

“Brighton and Hove’s beaches can be extremely dangerous in stormy weather with violent waves coming from different directions, coupled with freezing temperatures and high spring tides.

“Our seafront team patrol the 13km (eight miles) of our seafront and look out for the safety of the public but we urge people to keep well away from high waves and rough seas.

“Strong winds and heavy rain can bring down branches and trees, damaging overhead power lines.

“Please only report fallen trees and hazards causing an immediate danger to 999.

“To report other debris and damage, please use the numbers below

Dangerous structures, fallen trees and lampposts in Brighton and Hove 01273 292229

Damaged telephone lines and poles 0800 023 2023

UK Power Networks 0800 316 3105

…

“UK Power Networks has arranged for additional contact centre staff and more engineers on the ground to help customers whose electricity supply might be affected.

“Residents can find regular updates and information about power cuts on www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk.

“Anyone experiencing a power cut should

Visit www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk/powercut and type in their postcode to view the live power cut map with details of individual power cuts

Call 105 free of charge to speak to the customer service team, report a power cut or damage to the electricity network

Tweet @UKPowerNetworks to report a power cut or to receive updates

Visit www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk for the latest updates

…

“After Storm Eunice, the unsettled weather is due to continue over the weekend, with further strong winds, rain and sleet expected through Saturday and Sunday.

“The changeable conditions are then expected to continue into next week.”