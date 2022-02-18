BREAKING NEWS

Art-rock, psychedelic post punk band heads to Brighton

Posted On 18 Feb 2022 at 7:56 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Trupa Trupa are heading to Brighton

It just might be a decent plan to head on out this coming Monday (21st February) to check out Trupa Trupa who are playing live at the Green Door Store in Brighton.

Psychedelic post-punk art-rock band Trupa Trupa released their new album ‘B FLAT A’ last week. With ‘B FLAT A’, this acclaimed quartet from Gdańsk, Poland, have produced their most epic and visceral statement to date. A universe where echoes of Can, Syd Barrett and Fugazi lovingly collide. Cryptic and possessing of a great moral force, Trupa Trupa is a band for these times, whether we are ready for them or not.

Trupa Trupa

Three singles and music videos have also been released:
Twitch, Uniforms  and Moving’. 

They have had strong radio support – including from BBC 6 Music (Marc Riley, Iggy Pop, Lauren Laverne, Gideon Coe, Steve Lamacq, Don Letts) – and various coverage and reviews including in The Times newspaper:

Trupa Trupa will be playing live at the Green Door Store (pic Nick Linazasoro)

“From the underground music scene of Gdansk, Poland, come this excellent four-piece, whose unlikely combination of driving rhythms, sweet atmospheric moments and surreal sense of humour add up to a post-punk Pink Floyd, with awkwardness and dreaminess in equal measure … A fascinating and unique record, driven by a real sense of urgency.” **** The Times

Check out the ‘B FLAT A’ album on the Trupa Trupa Bandcamp page.

Purchase your tickets for this concert from the promoters One Inch Badge HERE, or from Resident Brighton HERE or from elsewhere HERE.

Find out more by visiting the band’s official website trupatrupa.com

Gig flyer

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton reptile centre welcomes stowaway gecko from China

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Mayor baffled by repeated references to mediaeval terrorists at Brighton council meeting

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Fox hitches 15-mile ride from Hove

Posted On21 May 2021

Sponsored Editorial

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com