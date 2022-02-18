Art-rock, psychedelic post punk band heads to Brighton

It just might be a decent plan to head on out this coming Monday (21st February) to check out Trupa Trupa who are playing live at the Green Door Store in Brighton.

Psychedelic post-punk art-rock band Trupa Trupa released their new album ‘B FLAT A’ last week. With ‘B FLAT A’, this acclaimed quartet from Gdańsk, Poland, have produced their most epic and visceral statement to date. A universe where echoes of Can, Syd Barrett and Fugazi lovingly collide. Cryptic and possessing of a great moral force, Trupa Trupa is a band for these times, whether we are ready for them or not.

Three singles and music videos have also been released:

‘Twitch’, ‘Uniforms’ and ‘Moving’.

They have had strong radio support – including from BBC 6 Music (Marc Riley, Iggy Pop, Lauren Laverne, Gideon Coe, Steve Lamacq, Don Letts) – and various coverage and reviews including in The Times newspaper:

“From the underground music scene of Gdansk, Poland, come this excellent four-piece, whose unlikely combination of driving rhythms, sweet atmospheric moments and surreal sense of humour add up to a post-punk Pink Floyd, with awkwardness and dreaminess in equal measure … A fascinating and unique record, driven by a real sense of urgency.” **** The Times

Check out the ‘B FLAT A’ album on the Trupa Trupa Bandcamp page.

Purchase your tickets for this concert from the promoters One Inch Badge HERE, or from Resident Brighton HERE or from elsewhere HERE.

Find out more by visiting the band’s official website trupatrupa.com