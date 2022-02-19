Premier League Match Day 26 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley
Shane Duffy returns to the Albion defence with Lewis Dunk suspended.
Danny Welbeck also makes a start for the Seagulls.
Adam Webster is missing from the squad to face Burnley at the Amex.
A win would lift Brighton to eighth place in the Premier League table.
