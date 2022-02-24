Brothers in court charged with £300k homeless housing bribes

Two brothers appeared in court today to face corruption and bribery charges in connection with an alleged fraud at the city council’s housing department.

Former Brighton and Hove City Council housing director Jugal Sharma, 60, his brother Ashley Parker, 59, and Parker’s company KEM Limited are charged with a total of 17 offences relating to almost £300,000 allegedly being given to Sharma in return for temporary housing contracts.

Both appeared via videolink at Brighton Magistrates Court this morning, where they entered no plea. The case was committed to Lewes Crown Court, but is expected to be sent on to Southwark Crown Court.

The charges relate to a period between 2004 to 2014.

The charges against Jugal Sharma, 61, of Holland Road, Hove are:

Between March 2008 and March 2013 lied by saying neither he or his family had any involvement in any company with did business with Brighton and Hove City Council.

On 10 December 2004, corruptly accepted £89,309 from KEM Property Services Ltd in return for providing favour to it

Between June 2011 and July 2011 corruptly accepted £78,200 from KEM and Ashley Parker in respect of mortgages for Perrylands Farm in Hailsham, as a reward for the contract to provide temporary housing

Between June 2011 and December 2012, accepted £28,700 as a bribe

Between February 2008 and July 2011, corruptly accepted from Ashley Parker £88,355.45 in return for showing favour to KEM Property Services.

Between September 2009 and July 2011, corruptly accepted £1,160.10 as a bribe

Between June 2011 and July 2014, accepted £1,616.90 as a bribe.

The charges against Ashley Parker, 59, of Balfour Road, Ilford, are:

Between February 2008 and July 2011 corruptly gave £78,200 to Jugal Sharma in respect of mortgages for Perrylands Farm in Hailsham, as a reward for the contract to provide temporary housing

Between June 2011 and December 2012, gave a financial advantage to Jugal Sharma to bribe him to act in breach of his public function at the city council

Between February 2008 and July 2011 conspired with Ashley Parker to give £88,355.45 to Jugal Sharma as a reward for showing favour to KEM Property Services

Between September 2009 and July 2011, corruptly giving Jugal Sharma £1,160.10 as a bribe

Between June 2011 and July 2014, bribed Jugal Sharma to act in breach of his public function at the city council

The charges against KEM Limited, which has a registered office in Ilford, are:

On 10 December 2004, corruptly gave Jugal Sharma £89,309 in return for an agreement to provide temporary housing to the council.

Between February 2008 and July 2011 conspired with Ashley Parker to give £78,200 to Jugal Sharma as a reward for the contract to provide temporary housing

Between June 2011 and December 2012, paying £28,700 towards mortgages for Perrylands Farm in Hailsham to the financial advantage of Jugal Sharma.

Between September 2009 and July 2011, corruptly giving Jugal Sharma £1,160.10 as a bribe

Between June 2011 and July 2014, paying £1,616.90 in insurance premiums for policies relating to four houses, as a bribe to Jugal Sharma.

The hearing was beset by technical difficulties, with Parker unable to get his camera to work, which was potentially in breach of court guidelines for defendants appearing by videolink.

Parker eventually appeared via his solicitor’s phone, which the lawyer held up to his webcam while Parker video called it.

Both defendants were released on unconditional bail.