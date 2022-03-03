Have your say on playground revamp

People who use a playground in a listed park are being asked how they would like to see a £146,000 revamp budget spent on.

Queen’s Park got the biggest pot of money in Brighton and Hove City Council’s £3 million overhaul of most of the city’s playgrounds.

However, the first big playground revamp in Hove Park – which cost £142,000 drew criticism from parents who said there was not enough provision for older kids and those with SEN.

The quality of the equipment, with natural materials abandoned in favour of brightly coloured plastic, was also criticised by some.

After the Friends of Queen’s Park offered to fundraise to add to the pot, the council agreed to consult before finalising any designs.

Now, a consultation has been launched asking for views on what equipment should be paid for by the council’s pot of money, which will cover about half the existing playground.

Questions include which age group the equipment should be aimed at, and what kind of materials should be used.

Current play equipment that will remain includes the sandpit, train, playhouse, toddler swings, multi-play unit, multi-user seesaw and embankment slide.

The standard swings, basket swing and roundabout are set to be replaced.

New equipment for the remaining area will be paid for by the Friends Of Queens Park.

Councillor Amy Heley, co-chair of the Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee said: “Play spaces are a great community asset, that are utilised by everyone.

“The Queens Park consultation is the last of the 2021 programme, with 24 out of 25 being refurbished by March 2022, and this is your chance to play a part in the re-development of these areas.

“Being outside is great for children; exploring, playing and having fun. This is why we’re focusing on our play parks to create areas where everyone can enjoy the outdoors.

“We have invested a total of £2.2m in play equipment, restoring these well-used areas for children all over the city. This is an incredible achievement by those officers who have been working tirelessly to implement this programme.

“A further 11 sites will have refurbishment works completed before May 2023.

“It’s really important that we hear your views. Please encourage your friends, your caregivers, your parents and your grandparents to complete the questionnaire too!”

The council is using Section 106 contributions, received from developers as part of the planning process, to complete the first phase redevelopment.

The consultation is open from 25 February until 8 April 2022.