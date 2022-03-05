Brighton man jailed for stabbing in shared house

A Brighton man has been jailed after he stabbed another man in a shared house near Preston Circus.

Mahjoub El Hamri, 52, of no fixed address, used a key to let himself into the shared house where he used to live – uninvited – before the attack.

In the communal kitchen of the house in Beaconsfield Road, El Hamri attacked Ali Zahr at about noon on Saturday 16 October last year, Hove Crown Court was told.

After El Hamri was jailed by the judge, Mr Recorder Michael Roques, Sussex Police said: “Planning to use the showers and eat lunch in the residents’ communal area, he became aggressive towards a resident using the kitchen and began throwing items around and making threats.

“He then pulled a large kitchen knife from a drawer and stabbed the victim – a 36-year-old man – in the upper arm, causing a 5cm deep stab wound that required surgery.

“El Hamri then fled the scene in his car, which was caught on CCTV leaving the area.

“Later that day he was stopped by police as he drove along the A23, arrested and remanded in custody until his trial at Hove Crown Court on Tuesday (1 March).

“He pleaded guilty to wounding without intent and was jailed for 14 months.”

Investigating officer Rose Horan said: “This was a violent, unprovoked attack in the victim’s own home, after El Hamri had entered uninvited.

“Even though this was a distressing incident for the victim, he expressed a wish at court to forgive the suspect, who was unknown to him. He was fortunate not to have suffered permanent nerve damage to his arm.

“I would like to thank him for his bravery and support in helping bring El Hamri to justice, alongside everybody who helped with the investigation.”