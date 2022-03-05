Half time with Hodges – Newcastle United 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Albion are in free fall and cannot seem to find any ripcord to lessen their drop.

Goals in quick succession from Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schar saw the Seagulls continue to look leaky – and look nervously over their shoulders.

Jakub Moder, Tariq Lamptey and most notably Danny Welbeck, who drew a good save from Toon keeper Martin Dubravka, have had the best efforts as the Seagulls hope to swoop in and steal points from the Magpies’ nest.

Albion have dropped to 13th place in real time, 11 points ahead of Everton in the last relegation place. The Toffees currently have three games in hand on Brighton.