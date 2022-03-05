BREAKING NEWS

Half time with Hodges – Newcastle United 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Posted On 05 Mar 2022 at 3:55 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Albion are in free fall and cannot seem to find any ripcord to lessen their drop.

Goals in quick succession from Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schar saw the Seagulls continue to look leaky – and look nervously over their shoulders.

Jakub Moder, Tariq Lamptey and most notably Danny Welbeck, who drew a good save from Toon keeper Martin Dubravka, have had the best efforts as the Seagulls hope to swoop in and steal points from the Magpies’ nest.

Albion have dropped to 13th place in real time, 11 points ahead of Everton in the last relegation place. The Toffees currently have three games in hand on Brighton.

 

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton reptile centre welcomes stowaway gecko from China

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Mayor baffled by repeated references to mediaeval terrorists at Brighton council meeting

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Fox hitches 15-mile ride from Hove

Posted On21 May 2021

Sponsored Editorial

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com