Brooklyn punks Surfbort announce return to Brighton!

It’s 2022 and Surfbort show no signs of slowing down! Currently in the midst of a headlining US tour and set take over this year’s SXSW (shows TBD), Surfbort have just announced a string of UK and European shows for May and June, including a Brighton show at the Green Door Store on Monday 23rd May. Grab your tickets from Seetickets, Dice or Resident Brighton 01273 606312.

The tour announcement follows new single and video ‘Lot Lizard 93’ featuring Pro-Skateboarder, World Cup Champion and Olympian, Lizzie Armanto. Watch the official video HERE.

Surfbort’s latest album, ‘Keep On Truckin’’, was released on 11th October 2021. This full-length is part of the recently launched partnership between legendary producer, composer and philanthropist Linda Perry, and SoundCloud/Repost.

Surfbort are made up of David Head (guitar), Alex Kilgore (guitar), Sean Powell (drums) and led by Dani Miller (vocals) and they channel their inspiration from the 80’s punk scene to produce rousing, explosive music.

Surfbort’s live experience is visceral and confrontational. Their feedback-strafed, guitar-shredding punk music says no to a digital age full of intolerance; they radiate love and friendship. All are welcome in the Surfbort Freak Family!

In the past few years they have supported acts such as Amyl & The Sniffers, The Dickies, Thee Oh Sees, Fat White Family, White Fang, Martin Rev, The Garden, Tijuana Panthers, The Mystery Lights, Tomorrows Tulips, Sunflower Bean, DIIV, GOGGS, The Dune Rats, Leftover Crack, Meatbodies, Ex-Cult, Hinds etc.

Listen to Surfbort HERE and find out more on Surfbort HERE.