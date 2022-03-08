BREAKING NEWS

Brooklyn punks Surfbort announce return to Brighton!

Posted On 08 Mar 2022 at 5:28 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Surfbort are heading to Brighton

It’s 2022 and Surfbort show no signs of slowing down! Currently in the midst of a headlining US tour and set take over this year’s SXSW (shows TBD), Surfbort have just announced a string of UK and European shows for May and June, including a Brighton show at the Green Door Store on Monday 23rd May. Grab your tickets from Seetickets, Dice or Resident Brighton 01273 606312.

The tour announcement follows new single and video ‘Lot Lizard 93’ featuring Pro-Skateboarder, World Cup Champion and Olympian, Lizzie Armanto. Watch the official video HERE.

Surfbort’s latest album, ‘Keep On Truckin’’, was released on 11th October 2021. This full-length is part of the recently launched partnership between legendary producer, composer and philanthropist Linda Perry, and SoundCloud/Repost.

The Green Door Store will be hosting their Brighton concert (pic Nick Linazasoro)

Surfbort are made up of David Head (guitar), Alex Kilgore (guitar), Sean Powell (drums) and led by Dani Miller (vocals) and they channel their inspiration from the 80’s punk scene to produce rousing, explosive music.

Surfbort’s live experience is visceral and confrontational. Their feedback-strafed, guitar-shredding punk music says no to a digital age full of intolerance; they radiate love and friendship. All are welcome in the Surfbort Freak Family!

In the past few years they have supported acts such as Amyl & The Sniffers, The Dickies, Thee Oh Sees, Fat White Family, White Fang, Martin Rev, The Garden, Tijuana Panthers, The Mystery Lights, Tomorrows Tulips, Sunflower Bean, DIIV, GOGGS, The Dune Rats, Leftover Crack, Meatbodies, Ex-Cult, Hinds etc.

Listen to Surfbort HERE and find out more on Surfbort HERE.

Tour flyer

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton reptile centre welcomes stowaway gecko from China

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Mayor baffled by repeated references to mediaeval terrorists at Brighton council meeting

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Fox hitches 15-mile ride from Hove

Posted On21 May 2021

Sponsored Editorial

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com