Wolf Alice bring their ‘Formidable Cool’ to Sussex

WOLF ALICE + LUCIA & THE BEST BOYS – DE LA WARR PAVILION< BEXHILL-ON-SEA 5.3.22

January’s postponed ‘Blue Weekend Tour’ kicked off this week and we catch up with Wolf Alice at the De La Warr Pavilion.

And whilst they are currently tucked down at the bottom of the freshly release Glastonbury line-up poster that is only an accident of the alphabet – and we’d bet safe money on the band being high up the bill on one of the larger stages, because Wolf Alice roar with the power and the passion of The Pixies when they are not in one of the occasional contemplative moods.

Support – Lucia & The Best Boys:

Wearing their Scottish credentials firmly on their sleeve (and likening De La Warr to their hometown venue, Barrowlands), Lucia & The Best Boys threw everything they could into their performance.

Their drummer prowls the stage during the first song, and Lucia steals a trick from Chvrches with her own drumming prowess during a later song.

With stage presence that simply oozes confidence, fantastic looks, and an on-point sound, this is a band with a growing reputation for delivering great shows…the only caveat as with so many break-through bands is that I hope they bring out some truly memorable songs that cement their place in the popular ear.

Lucia & The Best Boys will be supporting Dream Wife at Chalk in Brighton next month – go check them out before they are headlining themselves – Purchase your tickets HERE.

Find out more about Lucia & The Best Boys HERE.

Wolf Alice’s ‘Blue Weekend’ was one of the most acclaimed albums of last year and they immediately take ownership of the stage at De La Warr, captivating the sold-out crowd.

This is no surprise, as I’ve seen the band many times, from much smaller venues than this through to Glastonbury and Latitude (where they headlined), and they never fail to please.

This a band that continue to walk their own path, follow their own dream and perfect their own unique style and it’s served them well as they have gone nimbly from strength to strength.

Tonight is no exception and they offer up a blistering set – fast paced and electrifying, with Ellie’s massive vocals stepping up a gear with almost every song, and every one delivered with pure perfection.

It’s only half-way through the set when we reach ‘How Can I Make It OK’ that we see the pace brought down. Ellie stands at the back of the stage, spotlighted on the drum platform, her vocals soaring across the audience.

But the ferocity returns immediately, as this quiet number is contrasted by the breakneck speed of ‘Playing The Greatest Hits’, which sees Ellie fiercely spitting out vocals in pure riot grrrl style.

There are so many layers to Wolf Alice – and each one helps them capture the hearts and loyalty of the audience, who lap up every note and word, singing, dancing and hugging friends throughout.

The venue is packed to the rafters and there is a contagious euphoria that fills the room. Thank you De La Warr Pavilion for a top night!

Wolf Alice are:

Ellie Rowsell (vocals and guitar)

Joff Oddie (guitar and vocals)

Theo Ellis (bass)

Joel Amey (drums and vocals)

Wolf Alice setlist:

‘Smile’

‘You’re A Germ’

‘Formidable Cool’

‘Delicious Things’

‘Lipstick On The Glass’

‘Planet Hunter’

‘Bros’

‘Safe From Heartbreak (If You Never Fall in Love)’

‘How Can I Make It OK?’

‘Play The Greatest Hits’

‘Feeling Myself’

‘Silk’

‘Visions Of A Life

‘Moaning Lisa Smile’

‘No Hard Feelings’

‘Giant Peach’

(encore)

‘The Last Man On Earth’

‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’

Wolf Alice socials:

Website / Facebook / Instagram / Twitter / Spotify