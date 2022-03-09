Carl Cox announces Open Air Party on Brighton Beach this summer

Globally renowned star Carl Cox will return to the famous pebbled beach in Brighton on Saturday 23rd July 2022. The event will run from 2pm to 10pm. Plus the following day will see the likes of Andy C, Sub Focus, Shy FX, Dimension, Friction and many more play on the Sunday 24th July, which will also run from 2pm to 10pm.

This is the second of the four dates to be announced by Louder and Joy, so to get your tickets sign up for priority access at www.carlcoxbrighton.com. Carl’s appearance in Brighton sold out in a matter of days last year so signing up for tickets is highly recommended

Last year’s show surpassed all expectations as Carl delivered a show that left nothing for the imagination. For that reason he is known around the planet for his high energy sets of powerful house and techno. The big man with the bigger smile has for years been a kingpin in Ibiza at clubs like Space, and tours the world’s best clubs on a non-stop basis with his dexterous DJ style mixing up both classics and cutting edge new sounds as well as plenty of the music he releases on his own Intec label. There are few bigger names in electronic music than this legend, and to see him play on the beach in the open air will be historic indeed.

The day after on Sunday July 24th is a high class drum & bass affair with scene innovators and pioneers alike playing a stage hosted by Worried About Henry and Breakin Science. They include the likes of Andy C, Sub Focus, Wilkinson, Shy FX, Dimension, Friction and Harriet Jaxxon.

With more dates still to be announced. On The Beach 2022 is already set to be an unmissable weekend of music from across the genres.