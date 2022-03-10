BREAKING NEWS

Tickets available for Skunk Anansie Brighton concert

Posted On 10 Mar 2022 at 12:14 am
By :
Comment: 0

 

Skunk Anansie are heading to Brighton

Skunk Anansie will be appearing at The Brighton Dome on Saturday 9th April 2022. It’s sure going to be a blistering show! There are current tickets are available from HERE.

The band played a blistering set the last time they performed at Brighton Dome. The date was 26th August 2019 and the Brighton & Hove News Music Team were in attendance! Read our review HERE.

Skunk Anansie were born radical and have stayed that way ever since. It’s there in their music, which slips effortlessly between the confrontational and the tender, the politically charged and the nakedly emotional, the upfront and attention-grabbing and the quiet and restrained. But it’s there in the band’s essence too – in the blend of influences, cultures and personalities they have so successfully brought together.

Skunk Anansie live at the Brighton Dome Concert Hall 26.08.19 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (Click on pic to enlarge!)

When the band emerged from the sweat-drenched backrooms of London in 1994, electrifying everyone who saw them and jamming an adrenaline shot into the arm of a decadent music scene, they sounded and looked like nothing that had come before them.

“Nobody in our manor had seen anything like us before”, says singer Skin, who co-founded the band with bassist Cass and guitarist Ace. “We were an earthquake.”

“London in the 1990’s was a mish-mash of people,” adds guitarist Ace, “But bands weren’t – it was always four blokes with identical haircuts. We were a band of people who were real. That’s why we were radical.”

Skunk Anansie’s ‘25LIVE@25’ album

25 years later and every other band is still playing catch up. No one before or since has had the cultural or emotional impact that helped propel Skunk Anansie to huge success. The greatest measure of what they’ve achieved is that nobody else has come close to imitating them.

Order your Skunk Anansie albums HERE.

Further information on Skunk Anansie can be found HERE.

Tour flyer

Visit and ‘LIKE’ our ‘What’s On – from Brighton and Hove News’ Facebook page HERE.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton reptile centre welcomes stowaway gecko from China

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Mayor baffled by repeated references to mediaeval terrorists at Brighton council meeting

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Fox hitches 15-mile ride from Hove

Posted On21 May 2021

Sponsored Editorial

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com