Five no stars – sorry Brighton & Hove Albion lose again

Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Liverpool 2

Despite playing well again, Albion lost again and failed to score again. They gave away a penalty again and failed to convert easy chances again.

It was the Seagulls’ fifth Premier League loss in a row.

Albion did start quite brightly although Liverpool were straight at the Seagulls from kick off.

Tariq Lamptey created a couple of chances for Neal Maupay within the first seven minutes although both efforts were off target.

Sadio Mane had Liverpool’s first real effort of note, the striker firing wide after good support play from Mo Salah.

Liverpool took their inevitable lead after Joel Matip fired a delightful through ball into the path of Luis Diaz and although Robert Sanchez tried his best to foil the forward with a powerful challenge, Diaz diverted the ball past the Albion keeper and it bounced tamely into the net to put the visitors 1-0 ahead after 20 minutes.

Sanchez was considered lucky to have stayed on the pitch as his challenge was reviewed by VAR.

England full back Trent Alexander-Arnold was growing into the game, creating chances first for Robertson who fired just wide, then Salah who couldn’t convert either.

When Albion did find themselves in an attacking position, they tended to overplay the possession and twice this saw Liverpool intercept and Sanchez ended up being forced into making good saves from Salah and Mane.

As the second half started, so Adam Lallana replaced Steve Alzate – but within five minutes of the restart Pascal Gross had replaced the injury-prone Lallana who appeared to have pulled a hamstring almost immediately.

Albion then had a glorious chance to equalise as Alexis Mac Allister got the better of Virgil Van Dijk and found Leandro Trossard who blazed over from close range unchallenged.

Salah managed to hit the bar and scuff a shot wide before Yves Bissouma inexplicably raised a hand towards a shot that led to Mike Dean pointing to the penalty spot from where Salah made no mistake as he fired home his 20th of the season.

From then on in it was like a training exercise for Liverpool. Albion had plenty of possession as the Reds certainly took their foot of the gas.

Albion’s best chance for even scant consultation came from Danny Welbeck, who was on as a substitute for Bissouma. He saw a snap shot excellently parried away by Allison.

The Seagulls had a few corners late on but the Liverpool defence dealt with these with ease and before the end Diogo Jota nearly made it three but again Sanchez did well.

Albion could drop to 14th if Newcastle win tomorrow.

And the Seagulls face Tottenham Hotspur at the Amex this coming Wednesday (16 March) in the all too predictable Premier League.