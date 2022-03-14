White Lies set to play sold out Brighton show

White Lies consists of Harry McVeigh (vocals and guitar), Charles Cave (bass) and Jack Lawrence-Brown (drums) and are arguably one of the biggest guitar bands in the UK.

Last month they dropped their sixth album, ‘As I Try Not To Fall Apart’, which was recorded at Sleeper and Assault & Battery studios in West London The album, which you can order HERE. It saw long-term collaborator Ed Buller, who has worked on many of their albums including their debut ‘To Lose My Life…’, return to produce several tracks along with Claudius Mittendorfer (Weezer, Panic! At The Disco) also producing and mixing the entire album.

White Lies last album, ‘Five’, garnered much acclaim in 2019 with a sold out UK tour including multiple Brixton Academy shows.

Having also released ‘Ritual’ in 2011, ‘BIG TV’ in 2013 and ’Friends’ in 2016, the past decade has also seen the band establish themselves globally with sold out tours in Europe and beyond. They are currently on an extensive run of shows which includes a sold out appearance here in Brighton on Friday 18th March 2022 at Chalk, courtesy of local concert promoters Lout.

Missed out on tickets for this Brighton concert? Then there are still some left at a selection of other dates.

