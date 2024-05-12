Staff at an Asda store in Brighton are due to walk out for almost 24 hours in just under a fortnight’s time.

The strike follows a ballot of members of the GMB union working at the Hollingbury branch, in Crowhurst Road, and the Brighton Marina store.

Workers at the Hollingbury Asda voted in favour of strike action while the vote at the Brighton Marina branch fell short of the numbers needed.

Now, the GMB is preparing for a strike at the Hollingbury store starting at 8pm on Friday 24 May and ending on Saturday 25 May at 3pm.

The ballot results were announced last month when the GMB said that members at Brighton Hollingbury had become the latest to vote to take industrial action.

The union said: “The dispute centres around a number of concerns raised by members in the store, including health and safety issues and management bullying.

“GMB members have previously taken strike action in Asda stores in Gosport, in Hampshire, and Wisbech, in Cambridgeshire.”

GMB regional organiser Declan MacIntyre said: “Four months ago, no Asda store had seen its colleagues vote for strike action.

“Since then, Asda colleagues in Gosport and Wisbech have been out on strike and now workers in Brighton have voted for strike action too.

“This is about Asda workers demanding to be heard.

“It is the GMB members themselves deciding that enough is enough and standing up to take action.

“Asda is financed by TDR Capital and GMB have grave concerns that their heads might be turned by the debt pile of their other asset, Stonegate pub group.

“Let’s hope this ballot result refocuses their attention on the plight of our members.”