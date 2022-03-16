Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Albion trail again at home at half-time as Cristian Romero’s effort appeared to take a sizeable deflection and wrong-footed Albion keeper Robert Sanchez.

Spurs could have had a least two more.

Harry Kane raced clear after a mistake by Shane Duffy and then Dejan Kulusevski, also clean through, saw a good save by Sanchez who made himself big and deflected the ball away.

Albion have had the ball in advanced forward positions on a few occasions but have had one shot – an off-target effort by Neal Maupay, who was also booked for an early foul on Eric Dier.