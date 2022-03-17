Crowdfunder launched to restore painted-over poppy mural

A Brighton shopkeeper has launched a crowdfunder to help restore a mural painted in honour of a WW1 soldier which was painted over last month.

Paul Clark of Clark’s Meat and Poultry on Lewes Road helped pay for materials when the mural was first created on the side of the Mojo cafe, a few doors down, last October.

Artist Sandy Moon painted poppies under a sunset on the wall around the plaque for Lieutenant Ernest Beale, which had been tagged in the previous days.

But last month, the owner of the building got contractors to paint it over, saying he was not happy with the design.

However following an outcry, he has now agreed to allow the white paint to be scrubbed off, allowing the mural to be seen once more.

Because the mural was painted with clear anti-graffiti paint, it was easy to get most of the white paint off – but it now needs repairing.

Sandy Moon, said: “It’s great to have to have it back. It will need some restoration to tidy up the poppies so I’m hoping the community might help with the costs.

“It wont take much as I will some to leave some of the paint on, to give it some provenance regarding this battle.”

Mr Clark said: “After discussions with the landlords they agreed the mural could be put back.

“With help from Sandy and other volunteers the white paint has been removed but has left damage.

“I’m asking for people to dig deep so it could be put back to its former glory.

“The £200 would cover Sandy’s time, the paints and anti graffiti coverings.

“Hopefully the £200 could be smashed and anything more can be donated to The Poppy Appeal.

The crowdfunder, which is aiming to raise £200, can be found here.