Dealer caught when wraps of cocaine fell from his trousers

Posted On 18 Mar 2022 at 10:55 am
A drug dealer who was caught when wraps of cocaine fell from his trouser legs during a stop and search has been jailed for four years.

Twenty-three-year-old Sammy Mosuambe, of Houlder Crescent in Croydon, appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday (March 8) charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and one count of possessing a Class B drug (cannabis).

Mosuambe was stopped and searched by officers around Selborne Road on Sunday, February 6, after being identified by a local PCSO as being involved in an unrelated matter.

Seven small wraps of drugs – later confirmed to be cocaine – fell from his trouser legs during the search, and a key was found to a property in The Drive, Hove.

A search of the address found 50 grams of Class A drugs in 100 individual wraps, plus around £200 in cash and a small amount of cannabis.

A further search in custody also found two mobile phones, £198.10 in cash and more cocaine.

Mosuambe was found guilty of all charges at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, February 8, and was remanded in custody.

On Tuesday (March 8), he was sentenced to four years in prison for each Class A charge and one month in prison for possession of cannabis, all to run concurrently.

Investigating officer Detective Ed Downes said: “This conviction has taken a dangerous individual off our streets, who was wilfully supplying harmful substances in Brighton and Hove.

“Not only do illegal drugs have debilitating physical effects, the exploitation and violence which goes hand-in-hand with the drug trade has a devastating impact on those involved.

“We are pleased to have secured this custodial sentence, which should serve as a reminder of our commitment to clamping down on the supply of illegal drugs and bringing those responsible to justice.”

