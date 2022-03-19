Fundraising event for the people of Ukraine, with live music, art sale and raffle

In times of real crisis, people do the most wonderful things to help others. The people of Brighton & Hove are no different. We are all aware of the sickening warfare that is going on in the Ukraine. Many of you would have already seen that the Royal Pavilion is lit up at night in the blue and yellow colours of their flag in order to show our solidarity.

There are many ways in which people can get together and do their bit. One such example is going to be taking place at Presuming Ed’s Coffee House located at 114-115 London Road, Brighton, BN1 4JG on Saturday 26th March from 2pm to midnight.

They will be hosting a fundraising day and all money raised from tickets and art sales will go to the IRC (International Rescue Committee).

There will be live music starting upstairs at 4:30pm and downstairs from 7:00pm. The line-up includes sets from:

GENE POOL

TORRID HORROR

LES BODS

LANDO MANNING

THE FAMOUS DAXX

ASTRAL GRAY

GUBBY

…and more to be confirmed.

There will be an art sale within the venue, with pieces donated from these featured artists (all proceeds go to the IRC):

MICHELE SERVADIO (@servadio_)

ALEX BINNIE (@abinniepaperandskin)

BEXTER LEHANNEUR (@bexter)

GINGER MARBLER (@ginger.marbler)

FREDDIE GOODFELLOW (@fr33d.dy)

ELIJA GRYBE (@elijagrybe)

IEVA DELTUVAITE (@sakydama)

LILI TOTH (@lilitothjewellery)

INDRE MAKASYTE (@makasyte.a.r.t)

…more artists to be confirmed.

With each event ticket purchased you will receive entry into a raffle, with the chance to become the owner of a signed vinyl or other merchandise donated from one of these featured music artists (raffle results will be called just before the last act downstairs):

BLOOD RED SHOES

PENELOPE ISLES

HOLIDAY GHOST

CIEL

HOLLY MACVE

LES BODS

COLLECT CALL

All profits from tickets and art sales go to the IRC to aid the people of Ukraine in the current crisis. Follow @presumingedbrighton on Instagram for any further updates on the event, as well as the artists/musicians mentioned above for extra info.

Please purchase your tickets from Eventbrite HERE.

Thank you x