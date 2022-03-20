Hove shop’s drinks licence suspended after under-age sales

A convenience store has had its alcohol licence suspended for two weeks after a staff member sold alcohol to an under-age teenager.

Moonlight, in Church Road, Hove, is expected to use the fortnight to retrain staff and set up alarm systems when customers open the alcohol fridges.

The business also has to move all alcohol to within staff sightlines, include “ID check” warnings on its tills and have an external company carry out under-age test sales.

A Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel added the new conditions to Moonlight’s alcohol licence after staff failed two Sussex Police test purchases last year.

Six shops in Church Road failed under-age test sales in August 2021 as part of a police crackdown on drunk teenage revellers on Hove Lawns.

When the shops had a second test in December, Moonlight was the only one where staff failed after a 16-year-old bought a bottle of Sol lager.

At the licensing panel hearing on Wednesday 2 March, Moonlight’s lawyer Piers Warne said that the licence holder Tony Gad had been managing the store for more than 15 years.

He said that the staff member who sold the Sol to the 16-year-old had not worked since because it had been a “blow” to his confidence on his third day at work.

Without the alcohol licence, Mr Warne said that the business would close, resulting in the loss of a community asset.

The licensing panel, made up of three councillors – Dee Simson, Lizzie Deane and Carmen Appich – said: “The panel considers that the licence holder, who is also the DPS (designated premises supervisor), has taken this review very seriously and has already put in some appropriate measures and suggested further action.

“The panel acknowledges that this is a serious case but the panel does not consider that revocation of licence is appropriate at this stage.

“The premises have engaged with the police and in answer to questions during the hearing demonstrated appropriate knowledge of their customer base and the challenges faced.”