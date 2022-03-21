£75k of drugs seized after Brighton streetfight

Cannabis worth an estimated £75,000 has been seized after police were called to a streetfight in Brighton.

Officers called to reports of an assault took two men into custody after suspecting there was more to the situation than met the eye.

Police were called to Ditchling Rise at around 8pm on Friday, March 11, to reports of a group of men fighting with weapons before making off towards Beaconsfield Road.

Response officers conducted an initial investigation which led to an address in Beaconsfield Road where a suspect was identified and arrested on suspicion of assault.

A search of the property located a second man inside, who had suffered a minor head injury.

Having reason to suspect wider suspicious behaviour, officers searched the property and found a significant amount of Class B drugs and more than £10,000 in cash.

The seized drugs are believed to be worth up to £75,000, totalling more than 5kg of cannabis and over 6.4kg of cannabis resin.

Massinissa Lahdiri, 25, and 32-year-old Karim Saadoune, both of Newmarket Road in Brighton, were charged with possession with the intent to supply Class B drugs and possessing criminal property and remanded in custody, to appear at Lewes Crown Court on April 8 for trial.

Detective Sergeant Jo Benton said: “This is a great example of officers trusting their instincts to investigate further and ultimately take a huge amount of harmful substances off the streets.

“I would like to commend them for their quick thinking, which has also led to two people being taken into custody.

“We will continue to crack down on any reports of violence and drug offences and make Brighton and Hove an inhospitable place for those who spread harm.”