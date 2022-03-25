Former Tory councillor had panic attack when breathalysed, court hears



A Conservative councillor had a panic attack after police pulled him over and breathalysed him, a court heard today.

Joe Miller, 27, denies being over the limit when driving a black BMW 420 on the A27 at Hollingbury in September last year.

His trial was due to begin at Brighton Magistrates Court today, but was adjourned because the courtroom was overbooked.

The hearing had also been meant to take place in front of a district judge, but none was available today.

The trial is likely to take a full day, with an hour’s worth of body worn camera footage from police officers due to be shown.

A legal expert, Joanne Caffrey, had travelled down from Orkney to give evidence, and will now have to make the 1500-mile round trip once again.

She had previously come to Brighton for an earlier trial date, which was also adjourned.

Miller is being defended by John Dye, who previously represented Alan Carr’s ex-husband Paul Drayton on drink-driving charges.

He told the court that a video link from Orkney is not workable because of the Scottish islands’ unreliable broadband.

Mr Dye is expected to argue that the panic attack prevented Miller from giving informed consent to the blood test.

The case was eventually adjourned until June 28, when district judge Tessa Szagun will preside.

Miller did not appear in the courtroom, but was in the court building. He left by a side entrance wearing a mask in a bid to avoid photographers waiting outside.

Last week, Miller resigned with immediate effect as a councillor from both Brighton and Hove City Council, where he represented Rottingdean, and Lewes District Council.

He insists this was because he is getting married and moving out of the area, and has nothing to do with the ongoing court proceedings.

A by-election for Rottingdean is expected to be held on Thursday, 5 May.