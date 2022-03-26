Hawks ready to soar as Seagulls take break
The Hawks are ready to soar as Non-League Day returns, with no fixture for the Seagulls – Brighton and Hove Albion – because of the international break today (Saturday 26 March).
Whitehawk FC welcome Sevenoaks Town to the Enclosed Ground – known as the TerraPura Ground for sponsorship purposes – in East Brighton Park, off Wilson Avenue.
Tickets cost just £5 – with children under 10 admitted free – making it an affordable family day out, the club said. To book tickets, click here by noon – or pay on the gate.
The 3pm kick-off also means that locals can make it home in time to see England play Switzerland. The match is being televised live on Sky Sports.
For a taste of grassroots football, though, fans can look forward to savouring a passionate six-pointer.
The Hawks will keen to win for the third match in a row and stride closer towards safety in the Isthmian League South East Division.
And for a taste of footie food, it’s worth noting that the club’s catering has also been winning plaudits. Hawks spicy wings at £2.50 for five have attracted a recent rave review in the Irish Examiner. They are of course made with chicken, not hawks.
Food also features as fans have a chance to help their community where the club already has impressive credentials.
There are two collections – food for the Whitehawk Foodbank and cash for the health charity Prostate Cancer UK.
Non-League Day has become something of a fixture in the football calendar since it started in 2010 and Whitehawk FC will be aiming for goals, points and a memorable day out.
Even the weather forecast promises a dry afternoon, sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures.
To visit the club’s website, click here. To buy tickets, click here by noon – or pay on the gate.
