BREAKING NEWS

Billy Ocean announces concert dates for 2023

Posted On 27 Mar 2022 at 6:12 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Billy Ocean is heading to Brighton next year

British Soul icon Billy Ocean has announced a huge UK headline tour for Spring 2023. Billy will be performing the best of his greatest hits and fan favourites.

Billy Ocean is the biggest selling black recording star Britain has ever produced and has sold over 30 million records in his lifetime to date. Having achieved extraordinary success as both an artist and a songwriter, Billy has collected multiple Gold and Platinum records across the world and hit the number one spot worldwide in the pop charts, including the USA, Australia, Germany, Holland, and the UK.

Billy’s latest album ‘One World’

2016 saw the ‘Here You Are: The Best Of Billy Ocean’ album released in the UK, gaining a Top 10 chart position at Number 4 this was Billy’s highest charting album since 1989. Check out Billy’s latest album ‘One World’ HERE.

Those tour dates in full:
March 2023
Fri 17 – Stoke Regent
Mon 20 – Oxford New Theatre
Wed 22 – Leicester De Montfort Hall
Fri 24 – Ipswich Regent
Sat 25 – Brighton Centre
Mon 27 – Cardiff St David’s Hall
Wed 29 – Bath Forum
Fri 31 – Harrogate Convention Centre
April 2023
Sat 01 – Liverpool Philharmonic
Wed 12 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Fri 14 – Bournemouth IC
Sat 15 – Swansea Arena
Mon 17 – London Palladium
Wed 19 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Fri 21 – Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Sat 22 – Newcastle O2 City Hall
Mon 24 – Birmingham Symphony Hall
Wed 26 – Sheffield City Hall
Fri 28 – Glasgow Armadillo
Sat 29 – Blackpool Opera House

The Brighton Centre will be hosting the local Billy Ocean concert

Tickets are on general sale and are available from
www.gigsandtours.comwww.ticketmaster.co.uk

Brighton concert tickets also available directly from the venue – Brighton Centre Box Office: 0844 8471515 / www.brightoncentre.co.uk

Follow Billy Ocean:
Facebook / Twitter / Website

Tour dates

Visit and ‘LIKE’ our ‘What’s On – from Brighton and Hove News’ Facebook page HERE.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Darth Vader found lurking in dark side of Pavilion pond

Posted On24 Mar 2022

Volunteers wanted to help save our seagulls and pigeons

Posted On14 Mar 2022

Brighton reptile centre welcomes stowaway gecko from China

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com