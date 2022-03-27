Billy Ocean announces concert dates for 2023

British Soul icon Billy Ocean has announced a huge UK headline tour for Spring 2023. Billy will be performing the best of his greatest hits and fan favourites.

Billy Ocean is the biggest selling black recording star Britain has ever produced and has sold over 30 million records in his lifetime to date. Having achieved extraordinary success as both an artist and a songwriter, Billy has collected multiple Gold and Platinum records across the world and hit the number one spot worldwide in the pop charts, including the USA, Australia, Germany, Holland, and the UK.

2016 saw the ‘Here You Are: The Best Of Billy Ocean’ album released in the UK, gaining a Top 10 chart position at Number 4 this was Billy’s highest charting album since 1989. Check out Billy’s latest album ‘One World’ HERE.

Those tour dates in full:

March 2023

Fri 17 – Stoke Regent

Mon 20 – Oxford New Theatre

Wed 22 – Leicester De Montfort Hall

Fri 24 – Ipswich Regent

Sat 25 – Brighton Centre

Mon 27 – Cardiff St David’s Hall

Wed 29 – Bath Forum

Fri 31 – Harrogate Convention Centre

April 2023

Sat 01 – Liverpool Philharmonic

Wed 12 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Fri 14 – Bournemouth IC

Sat 15 – Swansea Arena

Mon 17 – London Palladium

Wed 19 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Fri 21 – Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Sat 22 – Newcastle O2 City Hall

Mon 24 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Wed 26 – Sheffield City Hall

Fri 28 – Glasgow Armadillo

Sat 29 – Blackpool Opera House

Tickets are on general sale and are available from

www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Brighton concert tickets also available directly from the venue – Brighton Centre Box Office: 0844 8471515 / www.brightoncentre.co.uk

Follow Billy Ocean:

Facebook / Twitter / Website

Visit and ‘LIKE’ our ‘What’s On – from Brighton and Hove News’ Facebook page HERE.