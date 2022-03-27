Billy Ocean announces concert dates for 2023
British Soul icon Billy Ocean has announced a huge UK headline tour for Spring 2023. Billy will be performing the best of his greatest hits and fan favourites.
Billy Ocean is the biggest selling black recording star Britain has ever produced and has sold over 30 million records in his lifetime to date. Having achieved extraordinary success as both an artist and a songwriter, Billy has collected multiple Gold and Platinum records across the world and hit the number one spot worldwide in the pop charts, including the USA, Australia, Germany, Holland, and the UK.
2016 saw the ‘Here You Are: The Best Of Billy Ocean’ album released in the UK, gaining a Top 10 chart position at Number 4 this was Billy’s highest charting album since 1989. Check out Billy’s latest album ‘One World’ HERE.
Those tour dates in full:
March 2023
Fri 17 – Stoke Regent
Mon 20 – Oxford New Theatre
Wed 22 – Leicester De Montfort Hall
Fri 24 – Ipswich Regent
Sat 25 – Brighton Centre
Mon 27 – Cardiff St David’s Hall
Wed 29 – Bath Forum
Fri 31 – Harrogate Convention Centre
April 2023
Sat 01 – Liverpool Philharmonic
Wed 12 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Fri 14 – Bournemouth IC
Sat 15 – Swansea Arena
Mon 17 – London Palladium
Wed 19 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Fri 21 – Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Sat 22 – Newcastle O2 City Hall
Mon 24 – Birmingham Symphony Hall
Wed 26 – Sheffield City Hall
Fri 28 – Glasgow Armadillo
Sat 29 – Blackpool Opera House
