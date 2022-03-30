Calls for clearer school crossing

A school governor is leading the pleas for a clearer crossing outside a primary school.

West Blatchington Primary School governor Tim Hodges, who attended the school as a child, is speaking to Brighton and Hove City Council to ask for a formal crossing in front of the school in Hangleton Way.

There are ongoing concerns from parents, staff and governors about the lack of a formal crossing outside the school, resulting in the deputation supported by six other people.

Hangleton and Knoll ward councillors Dawn Barnett and Nick Lowry have championed a petition, also due before the Full Council on Thursday 7 April.

Mr Hodges, who is selected as a future Conservative candidate for Hangleton and Knoll ward, is also concerned the electronic warning signs installed in Amberley Drive do not give drivers enough warning that children are ready to cross.

In the deputation, he calls for a zebra crossing on Hangleton Way at the junction with Hardwick Road to prevent accidents and reduce apprehension.

Mr Hodges said: “The current arrangement, a red-painted intervention across the road is not acknowledged or understood by a majority of road users, is woefully inadequate and is fading fast.

“The installation of a substantial, visible and easily recognisable crossing is now vital, and the situation can no longer be ignored.

“Previous suggestions to remedy the problem are no longer relevant and have, quite frankly, not significantly addressed the problem adequately.”

Hangleton Way is on the number five bus route, with services passing the school every ten minutes.

Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee co-chair Green councillor Steve Davis saw how traffic builds up along the road when buses stop at the end of the school day and fill with pupils from the neighbouring King’s School.

During the visit with Councillor Barnett on Wednesday 23 February, Councillor Davis saw at least four drivers ignore families waiting to cross the road at the red markings.

And, despite double yellow lines and bollards on the corner of Hardwick Road, Councillor Davis saw a car parked on double yellow lines blocking the way.

To solve the problem, he wants to introduce another red-marked crossing by the King’s School with “no loading” kerb markings to deter drivers from parking on the double yellow lines for “a few minutes” on the corner of Hardwick Road.

The deputation goes before Brighton and Hove City Council’s virtual online public engagement session from 4.30pm on Thursday 7 April.

The meeting is scheduled for webcast on the council’s website.