Time bandits hijack Brighton’s Clock Tower in late-night prank

Vandals broke into Brighton’s Clock Tower and broke its clock mechanism while making the hands whizz round the clockface late at night.

Video from the prank was uploaded to social media last month, showing footage filmed by one person while another fiddles with the clock mechanics.

The clock is now broken, with the hands stuck at 3.20pm.

In the video, one man says: “Let’s go f*** with the clocks . . . let’s change the time in Brighton.

“Oh my god, it works, we’ve changed the time in Brighton!”



The clip then cuts to outside, showing the hands rushing round the face while someone giggles, then says “Why is it so funny?”

Someone walks past him, and the person filming says: “Mate, the fucking clock’s changing time What’s going on?”

The passer by asks if there’s someone in there, and he replies: “Surely not? Who would be . . . oh wow.”

A council spokesperson said: “The clock tower in North Street was broken into and vandalised recently.

“We acted quickly to make the building secure again. The clock has stopped and a specialist contractor is attending next week to investigate.

“We are particularly angry about this mindless vandalism as we carried out major improvement works to the clock tower only last year.

“Our residents will no doubt be equally distressed.

“We’ve reported this incident to the police.

“We very much hope that whoever is responsible for the criminal damage that has been caused will be caught soon.”

The clock mechanism was only repaired last autumn, by the same specialist firm which repaired Big Ben.