Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Brighton and Hove News has a vacancy for a trainee community news reporter.
We are looking for someone who is passionate about local news, who cares about our communities, especially the marginalised and under-represented, and wants to help them be heard.
We want someone to find and tell the stories that might not otherwise be told, to give people a voice and to make a difference to their lives.
Our trainee will serve the following communities
- people with disabilities
- people from minority ethnic and religious groups and communities
- people living in seven local areas with above average levels of deprivation
…
This is a full-time paid job and the successful candidate will be expected to work towards an NCTJ qualification either as a standalone qualification or as part of an apprenticeship.
Our community news reporter will train for an entry-level NCTJ Diploma in Journalism or, if the successful candidate already holds the diploma, for the senior National Qualification in Journalism for community reporters.
Candidates will be expected to have at least five GCSEs, including maths and English, at grade C or above and two A levels – or equivalent qualifications.
The position is being funded through the Community News Project – a joint initiative by the National Council for the Training of Journalists and Meta, the owner of Facebook.
The aims of the project include supporting quality journalism and improving the diversity of newsrooms.
This means that we can offer a 21-month fixed-term contract with a decent salary in a great place to live, learn and work.
Brighton and Hove News was founded in 2009 and is one of the new generation of independent online news publishers with a focus on original reporting and good-quality journalism.
We are an equal opportunities employer. We may seek relevant data for monitoring as part of the recruitment process.
We will review applications as they are received – and early applications are encouraged. The deadline is 6pm on Thursday 14 April.
To apply, send your CV and a covering letter setting out why you’re the right person for the job to editor@brightonandhovenews.org.
