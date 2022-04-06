Prolific shoplifter banned from Hove Co-op

A prolific shoplifter has been banned from a Hove Co-Op after pleading guilty to a string of thefts.

Robert Cole, of North Road, Brighton admitted stealing meat and wine worth more than £200 from Co-ops in St James’s Street, Brighton and Western Road, Hove, on seven dates in January and February this year.

He also admitted stealing a North Face Zaneck Jacket from Cotswolds Outdoor in Western Road, Brighton on 24 January and a hat and parka coat worth £120 from Mountain Warehouse in Queens Road, Brighton on 3 March.

When sentencing him at Brighton Magistrates Court on March 11, district judge Tessa Szagun told him he has a “flagrant disregard for people and their property”.

She gave Cole, 37, a total of nine months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and ordered him to pay the Co Op compensation.

He is now also banned from the Co Op in Western Road, Hove for six months and has to carry out 25 rehabilitation activity days.

Cole was jailed in 2011 for 12 weeks for stealing wine and steaks from the Co Op in Church Road, Hove. He was caught on CCTV, and Sussex Police identified him from that footage.

When he returned to the store, staff recognised him from a shoplifting hotlist sent round by the Brighton and Hove Crime Reduction Partnership when he returned to the supermarket.

In 2016, police twice put out wanted appeals for him after he breached the terms of his release licence following another spell inside for theft and possessing an offensive weapon.